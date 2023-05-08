Environmental Health Registry Exam for Veterans
Participating in this Registry Exam in voluntary. Location of Registry Exams will be at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center 3rd Floor at the Compensation and Pension Office.
For information about scheduling your registry exam when your worksheet is complete, please call:
Phone: 702-79-9013
Current VA Registries are:
Gulf War-related exposures
Learn more about Gulf War exposures: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)
Agent Orange-related exposures
Learn more about Agent Orange exposure: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov)
Radiation-related exposures
Learn more about radiation exposure: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)