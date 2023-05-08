Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Environmental Health Registry Exam for Veterans

Participating in this Registry Exam in voluntary. Location of Registry Exams will be at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center 3rd Floor at the Compensation and Pension Office.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

For information about scheduling your registry exam when your worksheet is complete, please call:

Phone: 702-79-9013

Current VA Registries are:

Gulf War Worksheet (PDF)

Learn more about Gulf War exposures: Gulf War Exposures - Public Health (va.gov)

Agent Orange Worksheet (PDF)

Learn more about Agent Orange exposure: Agent Orange - Public Health (va.gov) 

Radiation Worksheet (PDF)

Learn more about radiation exposure: Radiation - Public Health (va.gov)

Last updated: