Research
Explore VA Southern Nevada's research initiatives with specialty programs in [List research here] . You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Our research programs
- Serious Mental Illness Patient Aligned Care Team
- Aids-HIV and cardiology risk
- Million Veteran Program
- Chronic kidney disease for cardio-renal
- Immersion intervention for Veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD)
- Diamond study on heart failure and taking MRA's and Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System Inhibitor (RAASi's)
- Pre-operation of hip replacement x-ray template protocol
- Procedural Oxygen Mask (POM) for improved oxygen during sedation
- Measurement Based Care (MBC) to improve efficiency and focused Veteran mental health care