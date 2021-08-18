 Skip to Content
Explore VA Southern Nevada's research initiatives with specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.

Our research programs

  • Serious Mental Illness Patient Aligned Care Team
  • Aids-HIV and cardiology risk
  • Million Veteran Program
  • Chronic kidney disease for cardio-renal 
  • Immersion intervention for Veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD)
  • Diamond study on heart failure and taking MRA's and Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System Inhibitor (RAASi's)
  • Pre-operation of hip replacement x-ray template protocol
  • Procedural Oxygen Mask (POM) for improved oxygen during sedation
  • Measurement Based Care (MBC) to improve efficiency and focused Veteran mental health care

 

