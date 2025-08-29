Antoinette Pretto-Sparkuhl serves as VASNHS’ Quality, Safety and Value Executive and oversees quality, risk management, patient safety, infection prevention, and regulatory compliance in support of health care operations. Ms. Pretto-Sparkuhl joined the VASNHS team in July 2017. Under her leadership, VASNHS has been successful in improving clinical performance which has led to achieving a 3-Star rating in SAIL. Additionally, she has led VASNHS through multiple successful regulatory surveys with the latest being The Joint Commission with no repeat findings in December 2019.

Ms. Pretto-Sparkuhl has lived in Las Vegas and has been an RN for over 30 years. Prior to joining VASNHS, she was Senior Director of Clinical Excellence for HCA’s Far West Division Office and was responsible for driving key quality and performance improvement metrics for eight acute care hospitals located in Nevada and California. Prior to that, she served as the Vice President of Quality at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas Nevada.



Ms. Pretto-Sparkuhl received her Bachelor of Science degree from UNLV and also holds two Master’s degrees, one in Health Care Administration in 2003 and one in in Business Administration in 2009, both from the University of Saint Francis in Joliet Illinois.