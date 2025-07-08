Charles W. “Chuck” Ramey is the Acting Associate Director. In his previous position, he served as the Communication & Customer Experience Executive for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Southern Nevada Healthcare System. In this role, he provides executive oversight for all internal and external communication (to include media relations, community outreach, visual information, audio-visual production, stakeholder and congressional engagement, web, and social media), Employee Engagement, Veterans Experience (which includes the Office of Patient Advocacy), the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, and Las Vegas Fisher House. Consisting of a medical center, six community VA clinics, a community resource and referral center; a Veterans recovery center; and residential rehabilitation treatment program; VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides health care to more than 71,400 unique Veterans annually and ensures outpatient and inpatient services are available to more than 146,700 Veterans residing in an official catchment area of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.



A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Ramey served more than 20 years on active-duty, enlisting in in 1988 and retiring at the rank of senior master sergeant in 2008. His military background includes various public affairs assignments at the squadron, wing, center, numbered air force, and joint task force levels. He served overseas in Germany and Honduras, and deployed in direct support of worldwide contingencies, including Operations Provide Promise, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.



Upon military retirement, Ramey was hired as a Department of the Air Force civilian employee and served as the chief of community outreach, deputy director, and acting director of public affairs at Nellis Air Force Base. In 2011, he was selected for a career broadening assignment at the Pentagon where he coordinated opinion leader and media engagements for the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, Undersecretary of the Air Force, and numerous other senior service leaders. From 2013 to 2015, Ramey served as Chief of Public Affairs Plans and Requirements at Air Force Global Strike Command where he managed strategic communication synchronization and public affairs operational and contingency planning for the Air Force’s long-range strike force and two-thirds of the nation’s nuclear deterrence triad.



Ramey joined VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System as Chief of Public Affairs in December 2015 and assumed his current role in January 2022. He also served as the Acting Communication Manager for VA’s Sierra Pacific Network (VISN 21) from March 2018 to May 2019, where he provided advice, counsel and communication support to executive leaders and public affairs staff at eight VA medical facilities in Nevada, California, Hawaii, and the Philippines.



Ramey is a graduate of the Defense Information School’s basic journalist, intermediate photojournalism, and public affairs supervisor courses. He has an associate degree in Public Affairs from the Community College of the Air Force, a Bachelor of Science degree in Workforce Education from UNLV, and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. Ramey is also a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Air Command and Staff College distance learning course, the U.S. Air Force Senior NCO Academy, and a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force NCO Academy. Additionally, he is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Las Vegas and 2022 graduate of VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program.