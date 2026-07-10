Dr. Desiree Crawford is Associate Director of Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive (ADCPS/NE) for the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. In this role, she is the top executive within nursing and is a key member of the executive leadership team of the organization, involved in strategic planning, organizational assessment, and program development.

Dr. Crawford is our top executive within nursing and a key member of the executive leadership team, involved in strategic planning, organizational assessment, and program development. She is responsible for the professional practice of 872 nursing staff at all VASNHS Facilities, as well as Education, Transporters, PICC Team, Telehealth Services, Sterile Processing Services (SPS), Chaplain Services, and Social Work Services.



Before joining the VA in 2011, Dr. Crawford worked in a non-profit community hospital in South Central Pennsylvania, where she held progressive leadership positions in Education, Critical Care and Medical Surgical clinical areas and was a staff nurse in Critical Care.



Dr. Crawford graduated from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Mo. with a Doctorate in Healthcare Education in 2011. In 2004, she completed her Master’s in Healthcare Administration from University of Maryland, University College in Adelphi, Md. Dr. Crawford completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from York College, York, Pa, in 1997 and in 1985, her Associate of Science in Nursing from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va. She is also a graduate of the 2015 VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program, and a 2017 graduate of the VHA Executive Career Development Program.