Dr. Desiree Crawford is Deputy Nurse Executive for the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and is currently serving as Acing Associate Director Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive (ADPCS/NE). In this role, she is the top executive within nursing and is a key member of the executive leadership team of the organization, involved in strategic planning, organizational assessment, and program development. She is responsible for the professional practice of 500 nursing staff at all VASNHS Facilities, as well as Education, Transporters, PICC Team, Telehealth Services, Sterile Processing Services (SPS), Chaplain Services, and Social Work Services.

Dr. Crawford was appointed Deputy Nurse Executive in March 2019 after previously serving as VASNHS' Associate Chief Nurse of Nursing Professional Services. Before joining the VA in 2011, she worked in a non-profit community hospital in South Central Pennsylvania.

Dr. Crawford has held progressive leadership positions in Education, Critical Care and Medical Surgical clinical areas, and as a staff nurse in Critical Care. She graduated from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Mo. with a Doctorate in Healthcare Education in 2011. In 2004, she completed her Master’s in Healthcare Administration from University of Maryland, University College in Adelphi, Md. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from York College, York, Pa, in 1997 and in 1985, her Associate of Science in Nursing from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.

Dr. Crawford is a graduate of the 2015 VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program and the 2017 VHA Executive Career Development Program.