Jesus “Jesse” Diaz is the Assistant Director since April 09, 2023. In this role, he serves as a member of the executive leadership team and directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the entire healthcare system. Mr. Diaz provides executive oversight and strategic direction for six community VA clinics, located in Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump and Laughlin; as well as Environmental Management Service, and the facility’s Privacy and Freedom of Information Act programs. VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides delivery of health care to more than 71,400 unique Veterans annually and ensures outpatient and inpatient services are available to more than 146,700 Veterans residing in an official catchment area of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.

A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Diaz began his VA career in 2001 as maintenance mechanic at the El Paso VA Health Care System and has served in various leadership positions of increasing responsibility. He joined VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in May 2016 as Chief of Environmental Management Service and was appointed to his current role in March 2023.

Throughout his 22-year VA career, Mr. Diaz has provided supervision and oversight for a broad range of healthcare administrative functions including facility support, emergency preparedness, occupational safety and health, healthcare technology management, maintenance operations, supply chain management, contracting and environmental management.



Mr. Diaz holds a both a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. He is also a graduate of several leadership programs including VA’s Leadership Development Institute (LDI) in 2014. Mr. Diaz is also a Fellow-Level Mentor in the national mentor certification program, and a class of 2023 selectee for VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program.