Ramu_Komanduri

Prior to his current roles he served as the Unit Chief of the Addictive Disorders Treatment Program. Dr. Komanduri was born in India and raised in Chicago from the age of eleven. He studied medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine and completed an Honors thesis in Psychiatry. He completed a transitional internship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Komanduri served as a resident and chief resident in Psychiatry at UCLA School of Medicine. Dr. Komanduri is board certified in Psychiatry.

Dr. Komanduri has held various clinical and academic appointments. After residency he participated in various activities including solo private practice in Los Angeles. He also served on the clinical faculty at the UCLA School of Medicine. He has been actively involved in medical student and resident teaching. He has participated in multiple clinical research activities. His current academic appointment is Clinical Associate Professor at the University Of Nevada School Of Medicine. Dr. Komanduri engages in direct patient care and conducts clinical research. He is also involved in various patient and staff teaching activities.

Dr. Komanduri has been involved in various community activities including AIDS and cancer support groups. He currently participates in Tar Wars; a program designed to discourage youth from smoking. He has received multiple awards including congressional recognition for distinguished public service and the Leadership VA “Elmo” award.