William_J_Caron

Mr. Caron is responsible for a $540 million annual operating budget and the overall operations of a VA Medical Center, four large Primary Care Clinics; a Community Resource and Referral Center; a Veterans Recovery Center; a Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Pahrump, Nev.; and a Rural Outreach Clinic in Laughlin, Nev. The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System provides delivery of health care to more than 63,000 Veterans and ensures outpatient and inpatient services are available to more than 146,700 Veterans residing in an official catchment area of Clark, Lincoln and Nye counties.

A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Mr. Caron began his medical career as a physical therapist at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., in 1993, and, prior to his current appointment, served as the Director of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in Tucson, Ariz. Mr. Caron previously served as Associate Director of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Associate Director at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Mich. He also served in several leadership roles during a 14-year private sector career, where he managed multiple clinical services.

Mr. Caron has a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from the California College of Health Sciences, Salt Lake City, Utah, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of New England, Biddeford, Maine. He is also board certified in Healthcare Management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a VA Certified Mentor.