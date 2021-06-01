Stories
VA Southern Nevada health care top stories
In-person Million Veterans Program appointments
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is enrolling Veterans into the Million Veteran Program (MVP) with in-person appointments on June 23, 2021. MVP is a national research program that studies how differences in genes, lifestyle and military experiences affect Veterans' health and illnesses.
Veterans’ Feedback Needed from Health Care Surveys
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is constantly evolving the way it provides care based on feedback from Veterans. Shortly after a visit to a VASNHS hospital or clinic, Veterans may receive a survey that asks them about their visit. These can come in two forms: a SHEP or V-Signals survey.
