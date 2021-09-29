Nurse Practitioner Residency
Welcome to the Veteran Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (NPRP) homepage. We are so excited about your interest in our residency programs. VASNHS is proud to offer the first and only primary care and mental health nurse practitioner residencies in Nevada. It is great that you are exploring post-graduate programs to continue the transition to your new role. Residencies are an excellent pathway to build upon your graduate education foundation.
Built in 2012, VASNHS’s Medical Center is one of the newest medical centers in the country. This healthcare system serves one of the country’s fastest growing Veteran populations for multiple years in a row. Staffing, employment opportunities and staff/veteran services continue to expand. Residents will have the opportunity to experience working in a large organization where nurse practitioners are highly utilized, and advanced practice nursing is thriving.
Nurse practitioners (NPs) licensed in Nevada have full practice authority, meaning they can practice to the full scope of their license and training. They are not required to enter collaborate agreements with physicians except for the first year of practice if prescribing Scheduled II controlled substances.
The Las Vegas Metro area provides residents with quick access to year-round outdoor activities like hiking and boating as well as countless options for fine dining, shopping, live performances, and cultural experiences unique to Las Vegas. Self-care and work-life balance are emphasized as fundamental components of resident success. The Las Vegas Metro area offers something for everyone to enjoy during their time away from work.
Mission statement
Develop entry level APRNs into prepared, novice providers through didactics and inter-professional clinical experience to improve access to care for Veterans with complex primary care and mental health care needs.
Program goals
- Transition from entry-level novice to advanced beginner APRN, levels defined by Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984)
- Develop effective communication and decision-making related to knowledge, skills and abilities that promote independent and inter-professional practice
- Meet the complex challenges of translating rapidly expanding knowledge into practice and function in a changing health care environment
- Analyze and apply knowledge of evidenced-based practice into everyday patient-centered care of the Veteran across the health care delivery system
- Strengthen participant commitment to advanced practice nursing as a professional career choice
- Formulate individual career/professional development plans
Timeline:
- March 1st -31st Accept Application & Other Required Documents-
All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted.
- Interviews will start April 12th, 2022
- Program start date: August 1st, 2022
The VASNHS’ program is a 12-month Post-Graduate training program designed to transition a new graduate nurse practitioner (AGNP, FNP or PMHNP) into experienced novice care providers. Evidence continues to grow in support of residency programs for new nurse practitioners stating these providers have higher self-reported scores pertaining to their competencies and confidence levels in clinical roles and skill sets. Our programs include veteran centric didactics and supervised clinical experiences with opportunities for the residents to grow in areas of interest or need. Early in the program, program faculty assist residents to identify educational needs, professional goals, and potential career paths.
In addition, residents will receive education covering the organization’s history, culture, and processes to prepare residents to navigate this complex system and provide a foundation for a potential career in Veteran Affairs. There are various didactic experiences available including Grand Rounds, peer education (case studies, educational reviews, treatment maps, quality improvement projects), chart reviews, reflective journaling, group supervision. From the residents’ first day, residents will be warmly welcomed by the organization and treated as important members of the VA of Southern Nevada Health System team. Primary care and mental health nurse practitioner residents interact extensively to include collaboration on clinical cases and learning activities
The combination of activities fosters improved knowledge, enhanced leadership skills, confidence, and competence. Every aspect of the program is designed to support the residents and propel them towards success. Program faculty are committed to ensuring residents are provided with an optimal learning environment including robust professional supervision and mentorship. The position is designed for nurse practitioner graduates who hope to practice in the Veterans Healthcare System.
These programs include an educational partnership between the VASNHS and University of Nevada in Las Vegas and the University of Nevada in Reno. The Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) provides generous support for the development and administration of VA health professions clinical training programs and oversees the NPR programs in collaboration with the VA’s Office of Nursing Services.
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System firmly believes that Diversity is Power and Inclusion is Strength. We serve all those who served, a diverse group of Veterans from different walks of life. We strive to acknowledge, respect, and accept the many identities our Veteran’s hold. We seek trainees who are willing to create an environment of inclusivity, who are open to the ever-evolving journey of multicultural competence. Train with us and together we can work toward a more equal, equitable, creative, diverse, and inclusive Veteran and employee experience.
Additional information about the VA’s commitment to diversity can be found at www.diversity.va.gov
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, residency faculty have diligently adhered to the Veteran Affairs (VA) emergency response plan and guidelines from the CDC and Nevada Department of Health to protect the health and safety of all trainees, VA staff and the veteran population. During FY2021-2022, VASNHS policies governing teleworking were amended with provisions allowing health professions trainees (including nurse practitioner residents) to work remotely at times. Residency faculty made adaptations to the program to provide residents with engaging, uninterrupted didactic and clinical experiences. Residency faculty will continue to make every effort to protect the health of residents, Veterans, and VA staff based on available COVID-19 and policy changes by the organization and governing authorities for current and future cohorts.
Eligibility requirements:
Application Process Forms:
- Read More on the Application process: https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- All applicants must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre-employment, on boarding process.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity Documents must be unexpired and names on both documents must match. For more information visit:
States have begun issuing Secure Driver’s Licenses. Be sure yours will be accepted as a Real ID
Interns are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
Applicants who are currently licenses, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened again the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self-query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment.
The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other Federal Healthcare programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list.
VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.
As a condition of appointment, applicants must furnish evidence of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12 months, have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (for direct hire VA-paid Trainees, this means within 90-days of hire).
Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
- Official Transcripts from an accredited PMHNP, ANP, AGNP, FNP Program within the last year
- National Certification through AANP/ANCC (deadline by 7/1/2022-preferred) as a PMHNP, ANP, AGNP, FNP
- State Nurse Practitioner Licensure (Nevada preferred)
- Application (VA 10-2850D)
- 500 Word Essay per prompt of each program
- 3 letters of reference per specifics of each program
- Curriculum Vitae versus Resume
- No previous Nurse Practitioner experience
- 3 years of RN experience (preferred)
- Be willing to commit to a 12-month program that includes didactics and clinical work experience
- Nevada Pharmacy License
- DEA-recommended prior to program completion
- Pass background check
- Pass drug test
- Participate in a comprehensive interview process
- Provide all other required information necessary per OAA and on-boarding process
- Fill out and return all required paperwork for the on-boarding process
- Attend a 2-week comprehensive orientation