The intended audience of this web page includes Veterans and nurse practitioner residency applicants.

Welcome to the Veteran Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (NPRP) that includes a Primary Care and Mental Health track. Our program is designed to support your transition into advanced practice with high‑quality clinical training, strong mentorship, and meaningful experience caring for our nation’s Veterans. As one of the newest VA medical centers, VASNHS serves a rapidly growing and diverse Veteran population, offering residents a wide range of learning opportunities within a collaborative environment where nurse practitioners are highly valued and fully integrated into patient care. Nevada’s full practice authority empowers NPs to develop confidence and autonomy, making it an ideal place to begin your career. Outside of work, the Las Vegas region provides exceptional year‑round recreation, dining, arts, and entertainment, supporting our emphasis on wellness and work‑life balance. Join us and take the next step in building a strong, successful foundation for your advanced practice career.

CCNE ACCREDITATION STATUS

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, including both the Primary Care and Mental Health tracks located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, was granted official Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation on May 16, 2024, with accreditation effective from October 30, 2023 through June 30, 2029 (contact Info to the left). CCNE determined that the program met all four accreditation standards with no areas of noncompliance.

More on Accreditation:

Educational accreditation is a peer‑review process that evaluates nursing programs using nationally accepted standards. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous accrediting agency dedicated to improving public health by establishing high standards for nurse practitioner residency and fellowship programs.

CCNE accreditation serves several key purposes: