Nurse Practitioner Residency Programs
Welcome to the Veteran Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (NPRP) homepage. We are so excited about your interest in our residency programs. VASNHS is proud to offer the first and only primary care and mental health nurse practitioner residencies in Nevada. It is great that you are exploring post-graduate programs to continue the transition to your new role. Residencies are an excellent pathway to build upon your graduate education foundation.
The intended audience of this web page includes Veterans and nurse practitioner residency applicants.
Welcome to the Veteran Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (NPRP) that includes a Primary Care and Mental Health track. Our program is designed to support your transition into advanced practice with high‑quality clinical training, strong mentorship, and meaningful experience caring for our nation’s Veterans. As one of the newest VA medical centers, VASNHS serves a rapidly growing and diverse Veteran population, offering residents a wide range of learning opportunities within a collaborative environment where nurse practitioners are highly valued and fully integrated into patient care. Nevada’s full practice authority empowers NPs to develop confidence and autonomy, making it an ideal place to begin your career. Outside of work, the Las Vegas region provides exceptional year‑round recreation, dining, arts, and entertainment, supporting our emphasis on wellness and work‑life balance. Join us and take the next step in building a strong, successful foundation for your advanced practice career.
CCNE ACCREDITATION STATUS
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Nurse Practitioner Residency Program, including both the Primary Care and Mental Health tracks located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, was granted official Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) accreditation on May 16, 2024, with accreditation effective from October 30, 2023 through June 30, 2029 (contact Info to the left). CCNE determined that the program met all four accreditation standards with no areas of noncompliance.
More on Accreditation:
Educational accreditation is a peer‑review process that evaluates nursing programs using nationally accepted standards. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous accrediting agency dedicated to improving public health by establishing high standards for nurse practitioner residency and fellowship programs.
CCNE accreditation serves several key purposes:
- Ensures programs are accountable to communities of interest by maintaining mission statements, goals, and outcomes that prepare graduates for professional practice.
- Evaluates how successfully a program achieves its stated mission, goals, and outcomes.
- Assesses a program’s adherence to established accreditation standards.
- Informs the public about the value of accreditation and identifies programs meeting these standards.
- Supports ongoing improvement in nursing education and, ultimately, in professional practice.
Program Design
Our 12‑month NP Residency supports new AGNP, ANP, FNP, and PMHNP graduates as they transition into practice through Veteran‑focused didactics, supervised clinical experiences, and individualized professional development. Early in the program, faculty help residents identify learning needs, career goals, and areas of interest to tailor their training. Residents receive orientation to VA culture and systems and participate in engaging learning activities, including grand rounds, case reviews, peer education, chart reviews, reflective journaling, evidence‑based practice projects, and development of an APRN portfolio. Primary Care and Mental Health residents learn collaboratively, strengthening interdisciplinary skills. Supported by dedicated mentorship and strong academic partnerships with UNLV and UNR, the program prepares graduates for successful careers within the Veterans Health System.
For more information on trainee resources visit Students and Trainees at va.gov.
Program Values
Our residency is grounded in the VA’s Core Values, Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. These guide how we serve Veterans, support each other, and uphold the highest standards of clinical practice. Throughout the program, residents learn to provide Veteran‑centered care, act with integrity, demonstrate respect, and pursue continuous improvement. We also embrace the VA’s Core Characteristics: being trustworthy, accessible, high‑quality, resource‑conscious, innovative, agile, and integrated across systems of care. These principles help residents navigate complex Veteran needs and prepare for rewarding careers within the Veterans Health System.
- Transition from entry-level novice to advanced beginner APRN, levels defined by Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984)
- Develop effective communication and decision-making related to knowledge, skills and abilities that promote independent and inter-professional practice
- Meet the complex challenges of translating rapidly expanding knowledge into practice and function in a changing health care environment
- Analyze and apply knowledge of evidenced-based practice into everyday patient-centered care of the Veteran across the health care delivery system
- Strengthen participant commitment to advanced practice nursing as a professional career choice
- Formulate individual career/professional development plans
Program Philosophy
Our residency is rooted in Benner’s Novice‑to‑Expert framework and Watson’s Theory of Caring, creating a learning environment where professional growth and compassionate practice go hand in hand. We believe residents thrive when they are supported, respected, and inspired to care for themselves as they care for America’s Veterans. Throughout the year, residents are guided by expert clinicians, encouraged to think creatively, and expected to use evidence to strengthen their practice. Our philosophy emphasizes professionalism, lifelong learning, and a deep appreciation for the unique experiences of those who have served. This approach prepares nurse practitioners to deliver exceptional, Veteran‑centered care across diverse clinical settings.
Mission Statement
The mission of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Nurse Practitioner Residency is to prepare entry‑level APRNs to serve as competent novice providers through structured didactics and interprofessional clinical experiences that enhance access to care for Veterans with complex health needs. The program supports the VA mission by offering Veteran‑centered education and supervised clinical practice that promotes a safe transition into autonomous, high‑quality care delivery. This mission aligns with VHA’s national goals of improving access, customer service, accountability, and suicide prevention.
Program Objective
By the end of the APRN residency program, the Nurse Practitioner Residents will:
1. Integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population
2. Develop the role of the independent advanced practice nurse with a commitment to excellence and quality outcomes
3. Develop collaborative skills through interprofessional relationships and team-based care approaches
4. Integrate quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system
5. Develop an in depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical training necessary to serve as primary and mental health care providers in the VA
6. Understand and practice a model of Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting health and preventing illness
Resolution Management
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System firmly believes The Office of Resolution Management ensures all staff and Veterans are met with fairness and respect, through transparent procedures that uphold equal opportunity, prevent discrimination and harassment, and support a workplace rooted in accountability and trust. VA Office of Resolution Management.
Mental Health NP Residency Specifics
General Information:
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System welcomes you to the Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency. We invite you to explore the information about VASNHS’ Nurse Practitioner Residencies and the organization.
Throughout the program, residents receive daily one-on-one supervision with carefully selected clinical faculty who are excellent clinicians and caring mentors. Program faculty and preceptors make every effort to support each resident in their professional and personal wellness.
Residents are encouraged to ask questions, broaden their knowledge base, and refine their clinical skills in assessment, psychopharmacology, and psychotherapy. They gain ample hands-on experience using their clinical skills with a diverse population and a range of clinical settings. Each clinical experience will be of substantial duration (minimum of 3 months) so residents can work closely with their clinical faculty, site, and Veterans. Residents will gain hands-on experience using their clinical skills while providing direct care to Veterans.
Residents will serve a diverse population of Veterans in the Southern Nevada region in the settings of outpatient psychiatry, inpatient psychiatry, and an elective mental health specialty program. During each clinical experience, mental health nurse practitioner residents routinely collaborate with colleagues of different professional backgrounds including nursing, medicine, social work, pharmacy, psychology, primary care, as well as other professions and specialties. Graduates of MSN and DNP psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner programs are encouraged to apply for the residency.
Program Structure
The mental health nurse practitioner residency program is designed to identify and meet the individual learning needs of new psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners without work experience as a nurse practitioner. The residency seeks to develop mental health clinicians who are highly skilled in evidence-based practices who are ready to meet the challenge of serving our country’s veterans.
VASNHS’s Behavioral Health Services has a broad array of programs specializing in treating Veterans affected by severe mental illness, substance use disorders, gambling disorder, post-traumatic stress disorders, neurocognitive disorders, sleep disorders, and couples and family relationship conflict. Additional services offered through BHS include a Residential Treatment Facility, Controlled Ketamine Treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Dialectical and Behavioral Therapy, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and medication assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Although these are available to veterans who meet specific diagnostic criteria, exposure for the MH residents depends on administrative approval and preceptor availability.
The residency program structure is based on Jean Watson’s Theory of Human Caring/Caring Science and Dr. Patricia Benner’s theory of Novice to Expert. At program completion, residents can expect to step confidently into broad range of mental health nurse practitioner positions in complex healthcare environments
This 12-month residency consists of a 40-hour work week. The program is clinically focused 80 percent of the time and includes didactics 20 percent of the time.
Scholarly Evidence Based Project
The residency aims to recruit nurse leaders who aspire to improve the healthcare system, patient outcomes and contribute to the advancement of the nursing profession. Residents will develop leadership skills in preparation for their role as, stakeholder in the shared model of governance at VASNHS. A range of leadership opportunities are incorporated throughout the residency including leading a evidence based project and presenting their findings to their colleagues and service line administration in addition to potentially presenting at a professional conference.
Residents work closely with clinicians throughout the VA of Southern Nevada and there is open communication with the University of Nevada in Las Vegas and Reno.
Program Completion
Upon fulfilling the requirements of this program, including academic didactics, clinical preceptorship and time commitment of 2080 hours, graduates will receive a residency completion certificate.
**If you are interested in submitting your application and documents during the acceptance time-period, please email the program director and he/she will send you a secure email to submit your personal information. All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the MH-NPR Director:
Candie Cuneo, email: DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC
email: candie.cuneo@va.gov
Primary Care NP Residency Specifics
General Information
Welcome to the Primary Care NP Residency page. Here you’ll find quick answers about the program, and you’re encouraged to reach out with any additional questions. We look forward to receiving your application.
Program Structure
The Primary Care NP Residency is a one‑year, post‑graduate program designed to prepare new Adult‑Gerontology, Family, and Geriatric NPs for independent practice in Veteran primary care. Residents train within the VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model and work alongside both NP and physician preceptors to refine clinical decision‑making and develop a strong personal philosophy of care.
Clinical & Didactic Learning
The 12‑month program includes a 40‑hour week with approximately 80% clinical immersion and 20% didactic learning. Education focuses on Veteran‑specific conditions such as chronic disease management, PTSD, military sexual trauma, and toxic exposures. Learning activities include case studies, treatment map reviews, chart reviews, patient storytelling, article discussions, and hands‑on Electronic Health Record training. Each resident completes an individualized needs assessment to support targeted skill development.
Evidence‑Based Practice Project
Residents complete a scholarly project addressing a real practice gap affecting Veterans. This includes assessing the issue, reviewing current literature, proposing an evidence‑based solution, and presenting findings to colleagues and leadership. Completion is required for graduation.
Collaboration
Residents collaborate with clinicians across the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and VA system in general in leadership roles, while also benefiting from academic partnerships with the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Reno.
Completion
Graduates who meet all didactic, clinical, and hour requirements (2080 hours) receive a Residency Completion Certificate.
Contact Information:
Primary Care NP Residency Director:
Michelle R. Dunne, DNP, APRN, FNP‑BC
michelle.dunne@va.gov
702‑544‑0136 (call or text)
702‑600‑5502 (call or text)
More Info on the Application Process:
Eligibility requirements:
Application Process Forms:
Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- All applicants must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre-employment, on boarding process.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
Selective Service System - It’s Your Country. Protect it. : Selective Service System (sss.gov)
- Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity Documents must be unexpired and names on both documents must match. For more information visit
https://www.osp.va.gov/How_To_Get_A_VA_ID_Badge.asp.
States have begun issuing Secure Driver’s Licenses. Be sure yours will be accepted as a Real ID. Learn more about the https://www.dhs.gov/realid.
- Applicants who are currently licenses, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened again the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self-query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment.
https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov
- The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid and all other Federal Healthcare programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list.
https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/
Information about the exclusion program is located at:
Exclusions | Office of Inspector General | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (hhs.gov)
- VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.
Learn more about https://department.va.gov/vha/academic-affiliations/.
- As a condition of appointment, applicants must furnish evidence of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12 months, have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/adult-age.html https://www.immunize.org/wp-content/uploads/catg.d/p2017.pdf
and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines:
https://www.cdc.gov/tb-healthcare-settings/hcp/screening-testing/baseline-testing.html?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/testing/healthcareworkers.htm (for direct hire VA-paid Trainees, this means within 90-days of hire).
- Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation. HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. A VA Human Resources Security Specialist will determine suitability. Additional details can be found here:
Executive Orders | National Archives
- Additional pre-employment program requirements (listed below)
- Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are temporary VA employees and must follow all applicable laws, policies, and guidelines. Occasionally, these requirements may change during the training year. If that occurs, HPTs will be informed promptly of the changes, their impact, and any available options. The Training Director will provide timely information to help you understand the new requirements and the reasons behind them
Additional Required Program Requirements:
- Official Transcripts from an accredited PMHNP, ANP, AGNP, FNP Program, Completed within the last 12 months
- National Certification preferred through AANP/ANCC (deadline by 7/28/2025-preferred) as a PMHNP, ANP, AGNP, FNP
- State Nurse Practitioner Licensure (Nevada preferred but other states accepted)
- State Pharmacy License (Nevada Preferred but other states accepted)
- 500 Word Essay per prompt of each program
- 3 letters of reference per specifics of each program
- Curriculum Vitae versus Resume
- BLS (Basic Life Support)/CPR current American Heart Certificate required
- No previous Nurse Practitioner experience
- 3 years of RN experience (highly preferred)
IF You Meet Eligibility And Other Qualifications, What Is Next?
- Be willing to commit to a 12-month program that includes didactics and clinical work experience
- Pass background check
- Pass drug test
- Participate in a comprehensive one to two-day interview process
- Fill out and return all required paperwork for the on-boarding process
- Attend a 2-week comprehensive orientation
- DEA-recommended prior to program completion
TIMELINE: 2027-2028 (Mental Health and Primary Care-Fall Cohort)
- November 1st, 2026 through February 14th, 2027 Accept Application & Other Required Documents- All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted.
- Unofficial transcripts are acceptable if still attending NP program.
- Interviews will start March 9th & 11th, 2027 for Primary Care and March 16th, 2027 for Mental Health
- 2027-2028 Program start date: July 26th, 2027 with end date is July 21st, 2028.
TIMELINE: 2028-2029 (Mental Health and Primary Care-Fall Cohort)
- November 1st, 2027 through February 13th, 2028 Accept Application & Other Required Documents- All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted.
- Unofficial transcripts are acceptable if still attending NP program.
- Interviews will start March 7th & 9th, 2028 for Primary Care and March 14th, 2028 for Mental Health
- 2028-2029 Program start date: July 10th, 2028, with end date is July 6th, 2029.
TIMELINE: 2029-2030 (Mental Health and Primary Care-Fall Cohort)
- November 1st, 2028 through February 17th, 2029 Accept Application & Other Required Documents- All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted.
- Unofficial transcripts are acceptable if still attending NP program.
- Interviews will start March 5th & 7th Primary Care and March 12th, 2029 Mental Health
- 2029-2030 Program start date: July 23rd, 2029, end date is July 19th , 2030.
Salary and Benefits
The residents in our program are considered federal full-time trainees with a one-year contract of 2080 hours and a Forty (40) hour per week salary and benefit package defined by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). This is a temporary position.
Non-monetary
- Approximately 1600 additional clinical hours of practice
- Approximately 400 additional hours of didactics
- Supervised clinical experience
- Networking with experienced established providers
- Opportunity to develop leadership skills through practice and didactics
Salary
- Updated Annually
- 2026-2027 Salary $82,478
- 2027-2028 Salary (TBD) Approximately $83,302
- 2028-2029 Salary (TBD) Approximately $84,135
- 2029-2030 Salary (TBD) Approximately $84,976
Benefits
- Health, Dental, Vision Insurance
- 11 paid federal holidays
- 104 hours of annual and sick leave accrued 4 hours every pay period
- Option for Direct Hire into available positions within the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System upon
successful program completion of the 12-month/2080 hour residency
Limitations:
- Employment after completion of program not guaranteed
- Time worked does not go towards federal service
- Union representation is not available for contracted employees
- Achievement of the program’s 2080 hours in addition to other requisites are necessary to receive a certificate of completion
Application Checklist Requirements:
(All documents to be submitted in pdf form at the same time except for official transcripts. Send the listed information to the attention of the respective program director to the following email address below: vhalasnursepractitionerdevelopmentprogramsengage@va.gov
Send an email to the program director requesting a return encrypted email to turn in all of the required documents in a secure manner in pdf format. Preferred one single document that contains all required documents (Except for transcripts). Include the following:
Official Transcripts sent to Program Director email
Primary Care michelle.dunne@va.gov
Mental Health candie.cuneo@va.gov
National Certification (ANCC/AANP preferred)
State RN Licensure (Nevada Preferred)
State Nurse Practitioner Licensure (Nevada Preferred)
NPI Number
500 Word (or less) Interest Statement answering the following questions:
- Reasons for wanting to complete a Nurse Practitioner Residency
- Motivation for working with the Veteran population
- How you plan on addressing ICARE values with your Veteran patients
Three (3) letters of reference (academic instructor, preceptor, employer/co-worker) one from each-if this is not possible reach out to PD to discuss alternatives-each specific letter is part of the initial application grading process
- A paragraph or sentence explaining how you know the applicant and the nature of your relationship.
- An honest evaluation of the applicant’s skills and accomplishments. Try to include specific examples.
- A statement or summary that explains why you would recommend the applicant for the residency program.
Letters must be sent as a pdf with a formal-time stamped electronic signature or a wet/handwritten signature.
Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Include dates and years of experience including leadership skills & skills applicable to your new nurse practitioner role
- Provide dates and degrees earned, include schools attended and grade point average
- Discuss clinical experiences during nurse practitioner school. Include the number of clinical hours and types of patient experiences
- Construct an appeasing but professional appearance for your CV
- Membership to professional organizations/awards, roles in received in the last three years
- Discuss any participation activities in research activities or professional presentations
- BLS (Current American Heart Certification Required)
- Pharmacy License (Preferred for Application-Required once program starts)
- DEA (Preferred but not required)
CCNE Accreditation Status
The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program and the RN-Transition to Practice at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Find out more information on the http://www.ccneaccreditation.org.
CCNE Contact Information
College of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)
655 K Street NW
Suite 750
Washington DC 20001
CCNEACCREDITATION.ORG
More on Accreditation:
Educational accreditation is a peer‑review process that evaluates nursing programs using nationally accepted standards. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous accrediting agency dedicated to improving public health by establishing high standards for nurse practitioner residency and fellowship programs.
CCNE accreditation serves several key purposes:
• Ensures programs are accountable to communities of interest by maintaining mission statements, goals, and outcomes that prepare graduates for professional practice.