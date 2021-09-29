Welcome to the Veteran Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) Post-Graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency Program (NPRP) homepage. We are so excited about your interest in our residency programs. VASNHS is proud to offer the first and only primary care and mental health nurse practitioner residencies in Nevada. It is great that you are exploring post-graduate programs to continue the transition to your new role. Residencies are an excellent pathway to build upon your graduate education foundation.

Built in 2012, VASNHS’s Medical Center is one of the newest medical centers in the country. This healthcare system serves one of the country’s fastest growing Veteran populations for multiple years in a row. Staffing, employment opportunities and staff/veteran services continue to expand. Residents will have the opportunity to experience working in a large organization where nurse practitioners are highly utilized, and advanced practice nursing is thriving.

Nurse practitioners (NPs) licensed in Nevada have full practice authority, meaning they can practice to the full scope of their license and training. They are not required to enter collaborate agreements with physicians except for the first year of practice if prescribing Scheduled II controlled substances.

The Las Vegas Metro area provides residents with quick access to year-round outdoor activities like hiking and boating as well as countless options for fine dining, shopping, live performances, and cultural experiences unique to Las Vegas. Self-care and work-life balance are emphasized as fundamental components of resident success. The Las Vegas Metro area offers something for everyone to enjoy during their time away from work.

Mission statement

Develop entry level APRNs into prepared, novice providers through didactics and inter-professional clinical experience to improve access to care for Veterans with complex primary care and mental health care needs.

Program goals

Transition from entry-level novice to advanced beginner APRN, levels defined by Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984)

Develop effective communication and decision-making related to knowledge, skills and abilities that promote independent and inter-professional practice

Meet the complex challenges of translating rapidly expanding knowledge into practice and function in a changing health care environment

Analyze and apply knowledge of evidenced-based practice into everyday patient-centered care of the Veteran across the health care delivery system

Strengthen participant commitment to advanced practice nursing as a professional career choice

Formulate individual career/professional development plans

Timeline:

March 1st -31st Accept Application & Other Required Documents-

All required documents must be submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts) and must be in pdf format including Letters of Recommendation or the application will not be accepted.