The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s Psychology Internship Program is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation. Our next accreditation site visit scheduled for December 2035. You can find more information about the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation along with their contact information below.

Our program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), an organization that defines and administers how offers and acceptance to internships are conducted. VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System participates in the computer matching program and follows all APPIC policies.

Application Dates:

Application deadline: November 1, 2026



Interview notifications will be emailed by December 1, 2026. Virtual interviews will be offered on the following days in January of 2026:



* Monday, January 4

* Thursday, January 7

* Tuesday, January 12

* Wednesday, January 13

* Thursday, January 21

* Friday, January 15

APPIC internship match numbers:

PTSD Track: 234211

Neuropsychology Track: 234212

Geropsychology Track: 234213