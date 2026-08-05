Psychology Internship Program
Psychology Internship Program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), which defines and administers the manner in which offers of internship and acceptances are conducted. VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System participates in the computer matching program and follows all APPIC policies.
Overview of the program
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s Psychology Internship Program is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation. Our next accreditation site visit scheduled for December 2035. You can find more information about the American Psychological Association’s Commission on Accreditation along with their contact information below.
Our program is also a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), an organization that defines and administers how offers and acceptance to internships are conducted. VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System participates in the computer matching program and follows all APPIC policies.
Application Dates:
Application deadline: November 1, 2026
Interview notifications will be emailed by December 1, 2026. Virtual interviews will be offered on the following days in January of 2026:
* Monday, January 4
* Thursday, January 7
* Tuesday, January 12
* Wednesday, January 13
* Thursday, January 21
* Friday, January 15
APPIC internship match numbers:
PTSD Track: 234211
Neuropsychology Track: 234212
Geropsychology Track: 234213
Accreditation status
Accreditation:
Questions related to the accredited status of our program should be directed to:
APA Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://www.accreditation.apa.org/
Main Office: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Website: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Commitment, diversity and inclusion
Commitment to diversity and inclusion
The Behavioral Health Service Line, more specifically the Psychology Training Program, at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System firmly believes that Diversity is Power and Inclusion is Strength. We serve all those who served, a diverse group of Veterans from different walks of life. We strive to acknowledge, respect, and accept the many identities our Veteran’s hold. We seek trainees who are willing to create an environment of inclusivity, who are open to the ever-evolving journey of multicultural competence. Train with us and together we can work toward a more equal, equitable, creative, diverse, and inclusive Veteran and employee experience.
Learn more about VA's commitment to diversity.
Eligibility requirements
Eligibility Requirements
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
- Interns are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
- VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees. VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees
- Health professions trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The training director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.
- Doctoral student in good standing at an APA-accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for re-specialization training in clinical or counseling psychology are also eligible.
- Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.
Downloadable materials
We invite you to review the downloadable materials below to learn more about our program. We also encourage you to reach out to us directly via contact information also included on this page should you have additional questions.
Contacts
Pamela Finder, PhD
Interim Psychology Training Director
Email: Pamela.Finder@va.gov
Telephone: 702-791-9000, ext. 13233
Amanda Wallick, PhD.
Associate Training Director
Email: Amanda.Wallick@va.gov
Telephone: 702-791-9000, ext. 13490