VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Psychology Internship Program

4-digit APPIC Member Number: 2342

Accreditation Status

VA Southern Nevada Health Care System, Psychology Internship Program is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers, which defines and administers the manner in which offers of internship and acceptances are conducted. VASNHS participates in the computer matching program and follows all APPIC policies. We take APPIC and APA guidelines seriously and are committed to full adherence.

The Psychology Internship Program at VASNHS is Fully Accredited by the American Psychological Association with our next accreditation site visit scheduled for 2023. For information regarding APA accreditation, potential applicants are referred to the Commission on Accreditation: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation,

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

Overview of the Program

The internship is a generalist program designed to train clinical and counseling doctoral candidates for competent professional work in the postdoctoral year or in entry-level psychology positions. The basic requirement of the training program is satisfactory performance in applied clinical work in General Mental Health (Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program and/or a combination of Primary Care Mental Health Integration if not the emphasis area), one area of emphasis (Primary Care Mental Health Integration, Acute Psychology, Substance Use Disorders and PTSD), a minor rotation in Evidence-Based Psychotherapy, and psychological assessment.

The training counterpart to experiential clinical learning is supported by internship seminars and by educational programs offered in the larger Medical Center community. The Psychology Internship Program offers no less than 50 hours of didactics/seminars during the training year, generally held on a weekly basis. On the 3rd Tuesday of each month the Psychology Interns are required to attend the Diversity Didactic which is open to all Psychologists and in some cases, open to everyone within Behavioral Health and Social Work services. The didactic series focuses on different cultural influences and aspects of cultural identity; and how these themes interact with the structures of everyday society. As part of professional development, the Psychology Interns will pair up with a staff member of their choice to develop and present one (1) Continuing Education (CE) program. Interns can choose a topic from a provided list or present on a topic of their choosing. As we aspire to have diversity work interwoven in the fiber of our practice and service, every 4th Tuesday of the month, the Psychology Interns will meet as a smaller group with the Diversity Committee Chair to provide a space to reflect on the prior week’s Diversity Didactic.

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

The Behavioral Health Service Line, more specifically the Psychology Training Program, at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System firmly believes that Diversity is Power and Inclusion is Strength. We serve all those who served, a diverse group of Veterans from different walks of life. We strive to acknowledge, respect, and accept the many identities our Veteran’s hold. We seek trainees who are willing to create an environment of inclusivity, who are open to the ever-evolving journey of multicultural competence. Train with us and together we can work toward a more equal, equitable, creative, diverse, and inclusive Veteran and employee experience.

Additional information about the VA’s commitment to diversity can be found at www.diversity.va.gov.

Downloadable Materials

We invite you to review the downloadable materials below to learn more about our program. We also encourage you to reach out to us directly via contact information also included on this page should you have additional questions.

As required by the APA Commission on Accreditation, click on the following link to find the program's current.

Eligibility Requirements

U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted. Interns are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens. VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees. VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner. Doctoral student in good standing at an APA-accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible. Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.

Contacts:

Micol Levi-Minzi, PsyD

Psychology Training Director

micol.levi-minzi@va.gov

702-791-9000 x 13780

Heather Manor, PsyD

Chief of Psychology

heather.manor@va.gov

Robert Moering, PsyD

Associate Training Director

Robert.Moering@va.gov

702-885-9054

Geoffrey F. Chiara, OD

Associate Chief of Staff for Education

Geoffrey.Chiara@va.gov