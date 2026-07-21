VA Southern Nevada Pharmacy PGY-1 Residency Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is an ASHP accredited program that offers in-depth experiences in clinical services. Our program is designed to provide you with a variety of learning environments, teaching opportunities, and projects – all to help develop your clinical knowledge, skills, confidence, and independence.
About the Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is an ASHP accredited program that offers in-depth experiences in clinical services. Our program is designed to provide you with a variety of learning environments, teaching opportunities, and projects – all to help develop your clinical knowledge, skills, confidence, and independence. One of our primary goals is to provide residents with professional growth that optimizes their marketability for future employment in either ambulatory care or inpatient settings, PGY-2 opportunities, and other pharmacy career endeavors.
Applicant Qualifications
- PharmD degree from ACPE accredited College of Pharmacy
- Proof of U.S. Citizenship or proof of naturalization
- Participation in the ASHP Residency Matching Program
- Interview - invitation only
Application Requirements
- Submit completed applications via Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS)January 2nd, 2026
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- No letter of intent - must answer the following questions via attachment to PhORCAS:
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- From these 5 characteristics: communication, adaptability, time management, professionalism, dependability, pick 2 characteristics that you feel you excel at and provide specific examples.
- From these 5 characteristics: communication, adaptability, time management, professionalism, dependability, pick 2 characteristics that you need to improve on, and provide specific examples.
- For the ones you chose that you need to improve on, how do you feel a residency at VASNHS specifically will help you to improve in those areas?
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- Three (3) letters of recommendation
- Required:
- At least one from an APPE preceptor
- If you are a practicing pharmacist, one from your employer (e.g., supervisor)
- Required:
Match Information:
ASHP Resident Matching Program
ASHP Match Number: 155213
Learning Experiences
Required Learning Experiences: 5 weeks in duration
- Orientation*
- Acute Care Medicine
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- Anticoagulation
- Infectious Disease
- Medication Safety
- Management
* 6 weeks in duration
Required Extended Learning Experiences - 4 months in duration
- Chief Resident
Required Longitudinal Learning Experiences – 52 weeks in duration
- Major Project
- Patient Care Longitudinal Staffing
- Teaching Certificate (through either VA or Roseman University of Health Sciences)
Elective Learning Experiences (resident completes 3) – 5 weeks in duration
- Advanced Acute Care OR Advanced PACT (only offered if students are rotating)
- Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Emergency Department (ED)
- Endocrinology
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Inpatient Mental Health
- Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
- Oncology
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Pain
- VISN Formulary and Data Management Elective
Benefits
- Estimated stipend: $49,610
- Annual and sick leave accrued every two weeks
- Option for health, dental, and life insurance
- Free parking
- At home access to email, Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and more
About the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
- The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) provides a broad spectrum of ambulatory and inpatient services as part of Veterans Integrated Service Network - (VISN 5 HSA 5.2). The VASNHS serves Veterans in seven counties including Clark, Lincoln, Nye, and Esmeralda in Nevada; Washington County in Utah; Mohave County in Arizona; and San Bernardino County in California. Recent consensus projections place the Veteran population of these counties over 240,000. There is a total of 25 facilities which make up the VASNHS. The sites are in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Pahrump, Nevada. Most of the facilities are in metropolitan Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada.
- In August 2012, VASNHS proudly announced the opening of a one-million square-feet comprehensive medical center in North Las Vegas. VASNHS provides health care services to nearly 50,000 unique patients annually. In addition, four new primary care clinics complement the medical center by providing superior patient-centered care to Veteran patients. As Southern Nevada is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, services provided by VASNHS will continue to expand to meet the demands of the dynamic growth.
Contact Information
Dr. Roseann Visconti, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director (RPD)
Roseann.Visconti@va.gov
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
Pharmacy Services (119)
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
VASNHS Pharmacy Residents
VHALASPharmResidents@va.gov