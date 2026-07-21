VA Southern Nevada Pharmacy PGY-1 Residency Program

About the Program

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is an ASHP accredited program that offers in-depth experiences in clinical services. Our program is designed to provide you with a variety of learning environments, teaching opportunities, and projects – all to help develop your clinical knowledge, skills, confidence, and independence. One of our primary goals is to provide residents with professional growth that optimizes their marketability for future employment in either ambulatory care or inpatient settings, PGY-2 opportunities, and other pharmacy career endeavors.