VA Southern Nevada Pharmacy PGY-1 Residency Program
About the Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is an ASHP accredited program that offers in-depth experiences in clinical services. Our program is designed to provide you with a variety of learning environments, teaching opportunities, and projects – all to help develop your clinical knowledge, skills, confidence, and independence. One of our primary goals is to provide residents with professional growth that optimizes their marketability for future employment in either ambulatory care or inpatient settings, PGY-2 opportunities, and other pharmacy career endeavors.
Applicant Qualifications
- PharmD degree from ACPE accredited College of Pharmacy
- Proof of U.S. Citizenship or proof of naturalization
- Participation in the ASHP Residency Matching Program
- Interview - invitation only
Application Requirements
- Submit completed applications via Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) January 3, 2022
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Letter of intent - must answer the following questions:
- Why you want to do a residency at VASNHS?
- What are your areas of clinical interest?
- What are your 5-year career goals?
- Describe how your APPE and work experience makes you qualified for this program
- A specific example of you have impacted patient care
- Three (3) letters of recommendation
- Required:
- At least one from an APPE preceptor
- If you are a practicing pharmacist, one from your employer (e.g., supervisor)
- Required:
Match Information:
ASHP Resident Matching Program
ASHP Match Number: 155213
Learning Experiences
- Anticoagulation
- Infectious Disease
- Inpatient Operations
- Inpatient Pharmacy – Acute Care Medicine
- Management Administration
- Outpatient Bootcamp
- Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT)
- Chief Resident
- Pharmacy/Therapeutics and Medication Safety
- Research Project
- Duty Hours/Well Being
- Education and Training
Note: 4-5 weeks in duration unless otherwise noted below by a star
- Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Endocrinology
- Geriatrics/Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Inpatient Mental Health
- Oncology
- Outpatient Mental Health
- PACT Precepting (6 weeks in length)*
- PACT Population Management (2 weeks in length)*
- Pain
- Pharmacoeconomics
- Women’s Health
- USP (Compounding/Hazardous drugs)
Others may be determined on a case-by-case basis based on resident interests and preceptor availability.
Benefits
- Estimated stipend: $42,365
- Annual and sick leave accrued every two weeks
- Option for health, dental, and life insurance
- Free parking
- At home access to email, Electronic Medical Record (EMR), and more
- The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) provides a broad spectrum of ambulatory and inpatient services as part of VA Sierra Pacific Network (Veterans Integrated Service Network - VISN 21). The VASNHS serves Veterans in seven counties including Clark, Lincoln, Nye, and Esmeralda in Nevada; Washington County in Utah; Mohave County in Arizona; and San Bernardino County in California. Recent consensus projections place the Veteran population of these counties over 240,000. There is a total of 25 facilities which make up the VASNHS. The sites are in Las Vegas, Henderson, and Pahrump, Nevada. Most of the facilities are in metropolitan Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, Nevada.
- In August 2012, VASNHS proudly announced the opening of a one-million square-feet comprehensive medical center in North Las Vegas. VASNHS provides health care services to nearly 50,000 unique patients annually. In addition, four new primary care clinics complement the medical center by providing superior patient-centered care to Veteran patients. As Southern Nevada is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, services provided by VASNHS will continue to expand to meet the demands of the dynamic growth.
Contact Information
Dr. Roseann Visconti, PharmD
Clinical Programs Manager
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director (RPD)
Roseann.Visconti@va.gov
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System
Pharmacy Services (119)
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086
VASNHS Pharmacy Residents
VHALASPharmResidents@va.gov