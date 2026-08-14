Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

About CDCE

Welcome to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), formerly Voluntary Service. CDCE plays a beneficial role in supplementing the health care and services VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System proudly provides to veteran patients through volunteer management, philanthropic engagement, and partnership solutions. By working directly with veteran and community service organizations, and community partners, CDCE provides volunteers and donations to enhance the healthcare system’s veteran experience.

Our CDCE web site will provide you with some valuable resources if you are interested in volunteering or donating to our healthcare system. Thank you for visiting.

How to Donate

If you or your organization is interested in donating to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, please contact CDCE, previously Voluntary Service. CDCE will be happy to provide you a current needs list for the benefit of veteran patients.

Donate online

Please select VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System as the facility.

General Donation Guidance

CDCE is unable to accept donations for the benefit of VA staff/employees.

All clothing donations must be new and unworn.

Medical equipment and medical supplies will NOT be accepted.

All monetary donations in the form of checks are to be made payable to Agent Cashier noting the appropriate General Post Fund (in memo area of check) and provided to CDCE.

NOTE: Non-CDCE Staff do NOT have the authority to accept a donation of behalf of the healthcare system. Please contact:

Center for Development and Civic Engagement: 702-791-9134 to ensure coordination and appropriate tracking.

How to Volunteer

If you are interested in volunteering at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, please contact Center for Development and Civic Engagement: 702-791-9134 to obtain a current list of volunteer assignments. Prospective volunteers must complete a volunteer application and will be scheduled for an interview with a CDCE Specialist.



Volunteer Requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be fingerprinted and cleared through background check by Human Resources

Be cleared medically through Occupational Health by completing a TB Test

Attend new volunteer orientation which also includes privacy and information security training

May receive service-specific training based on the assignment

DAV Drivers must also pass a physical and safe driver training

Summer Youth Volunteers

Every summer, CDCE supports a Summer Youth Volunteer Program for students ages 14-18 (18 if currently a high school junior or below). A timeline and applications for youth volunteers are made available in February/March. Applications must be picked up in-person from CDCE and are generally due back in late March/early April. The Youth Volunteer Program normally runs from the beginning of June through early August, dependent upon the Clark County School District (CCSD) schedule.

To obtain a youth volunteer packet and application please apply in-person at:

VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (02-135)

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

6900 North Pecos Road

Building 1, Suite 1C207

North Las Vegas, NV 89086

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Center for Development and Civic Engagement: 702-791-9134

Summer Youth Volunteer Requirements

All students are interviewed and will be considered for placement in a specific area determined by CDCE staff. While students are asked to provide “top three” areas interested in volunteering, placement is dependent upon service need, not youth or employee/parent preference. Due to service position availability, not all students are guaranteed volunteer acceptance. Students may be re-considered the following year (if age requirement is met). All accepted youth volunteers must attend a mandatory Youth Volunteer Orientation (generally at the beginning of June). Scholarships related to volunteering with VA are NOT provided through VA but through some Veteran Service Organizations. Information/criteria may be obtained through websites applicable to specific Veteran Service Organizations. It is recommended that youth volunteers and/or parents research scholarship criteria as requirements are not established by VA.

Please note: identified service assignments are open to all students for consideration. To remain fair and impartial, VA services may NOT pick a specific student. Appointment is determined through the interview process conducted by CDCE staff. Students may not work nor be considered for the same service as their parent or guardian.

Students will be asked to complete a schedule for June, July, and possibly part of August for at least 120 hours. Students who are unable to commit to 120 hours will not be considered.

Students must also complete a QuantiFERON TB test in the community (not provide by VA) and provide negative results prior to orientation. COVID vaccine is NOT required.

75th Anniversary of VA Voluntary Services

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1vppU__f_0

Annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show and BBQ

When: Sat. Nov 14, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Patient Parking Area

6900 North Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, NV

Vendor registration - Due before October 1, 2026. Complete the Vendor Registration Form and email to Benjamin.Lopez33@va.gov and Alvin.Balahadia@va.gov.