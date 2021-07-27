About the VA Southern Oregon Healthcare System

The VA Southern Oregon Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 3 locations in southern Oregon. Facilities include our White City VA Medical Center and 2 community-based outpatient clinics in Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. We also maintain a rural outreach clinic in Lakeview. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Southern Oregon health services page.

The VA Southern Oregon Healthcare System, also known as the VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics, emphasizes rehabilitation as we provide safe residential rehabilitative care. Our specialized rehabilitation and therapeutic services include:

Substance abuse treatment

Recreation therapy

Psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery

Vocational rehabilitation

Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF)/Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) Veterans Program

Native American Veterans Program

Home-based primary care

Lakeview Outreach Clinic, which is available for Veterans from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays. As an extension clinic, it is part of VA’s effort to assist Veterans in rural areas.

The VA Southern Oregon Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Learn more about VISN 20

Research and development

At the Southern Oregon VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Our White City VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

COMING SOON

We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:

COMING SOON

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Southern Oregon Healthcare System serves Veterans in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Lake counties in Oregon, as well as Siskiyou and Del Notre counties in northern California.

Our service area includes more than 40,000 Veterans.

We are the administrative liaison for the Veterans Outreach Center in Grants Pass, Oregon. We also support Eagle Point National VA Cemetery.

Our White City VA Medical Center maintains 255 residential rehabilitation beds and an outpatient department for primary and mental health care.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

COMING SOON

The VA Southern Oregon Healthcare System has received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

COMING SOON

Newsletters

COMING SOON