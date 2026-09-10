About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout southern Oregon. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county at least 3 days in advance of your ride.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Wanda Janus

Email: Wanda.Janus@va.gov



Map of White City VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 541-826-2111, ext. 3619

Portland Direct DAV Line:

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.