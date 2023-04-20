Virtual Earth Day 2023

Earth Day, 2023, reduce waste, increase sustainability

In a continuous effort to provide recyclable sustainability, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System work in partnership with Republic Services commercial waste disposal to ensure impart recycles are reportable and shared with VASNHS.

Earth Day will be next observed on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Earth Day was established in 1970 by Senator Gaylord Nelson, has grown into an international movement dedicated to raising awareness of environmental conservation, protection, and good stewardship.

FY 22 Republic Service recycles collected in paper products 44 tons and in cardboard recycles at 43 tons and 8 tons in plastic products. Compared to FY 21 totals paper products 18 tons, cardboard 51 tons and plastic products at 4 tons. Overall less paper product waste and less plastics waste.

VASNHS will continue to look for solutions to improve waste reduction and increase sustainability in partnership with Republic Services commercial waste disposal:

https://www.republicservices.com/EarthDay