PACT Act Event

Learn about new expanded VA Care & Benefits

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: 1877 Williams Highway Grants Pass, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Grants Pass VA Clinic Cost: Free





This event at the Grants Pass CBOC gives Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors the opportunity to learn more about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

Additionally, Veterans can learn more about the other benefits from the VA and our community partners.

If you or your loved one served during the Vietnam War, Gulf War era, or post 9/11, your VA eligibility may have increased. All Veterans are invited to learn more about what VA offers and how to access these earned resources. If you know other Veterans or survivors who may be eligible, please share with them!