14th Annual National VA2K Walk & Roll

The annual VA2K, presented by Employee Whole Health Program event encourages Veterans, VA staff, the community, and their families, to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of clothing items etc. Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations have been raised Nationally from this event to help homeless Veterans.

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Avenue N near the duck pond 8495 Crater Lake Highway White City, OR Get directions on Google Maps to White City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event is scheduled for Wednesday May 15, 2024, at VA SORCC, located at 8495 Crater Lake Highway White City, OR (meet at avenue N by the duck pond) from 11AM to 1PM. The community is invited to participate in the free VA2K event which includes a 1.24 walk or roll. The event is free and open to the public! Activity stations will be set up around perimeter. CORN HOLE, PICKLE BALL, YOGA, & HORSESHOES, will be available and enter the raffle to win some awesome prizes if you participate.

For more information or to schedule an interview regarding VA SORCC 14th Annual VA2K event, contact Rhonda Haney, Public Affairs Officer at Rhonda.Haney@va.gov