Stand Down and Employment Fair

The Stand Down is a one day event that provides a one-stop connection for veterans in our community to key services. This event includes breakfast and lunch, clothing and hygiene supplies as well as resources for housing, employment, medical care, legal assistance and much more.

When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: VA SORCC Museum 8495 Crater Lake Highway White City, OR Get directions on Google Maps to White City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





​Stand Downs are one-to three-day events that provide homeless veterans a variety of services and allow VA and community-based service providers to reach more homeless veterans. Stand downs give homeless veterans a temporary refuge where they can obtain food, shelter, clothing and a range of community and VA assistance. In many locations, stand downs provide health screenings, referral and access to long-term treatment, benefits counseling, ID cards and access to other programs to meet their immediate needs.

Stand Down is a military term that is used when combat troops are pulled out of action and sent to an area of relative safety to get medical attention, clothing, and other supplies.

For more information, please contact:

Bob Huff | (541) 601-9283

huffe4@aol.com

Rhionna Watson | (541) 826-2111, x4516

rhionna.watson@va.gov