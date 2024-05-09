Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Eagle Point National Cemetery
2763 Riley Road
Eagle Point, OR
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veterans Affairs Eagle Point National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps and a flyover by WWII Stearman Bi-planes. We invite the community to join us to remember and honor the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces.