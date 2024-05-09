Skip to Content

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony

Plots at the Eagle Point VA Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Eagle Point National Cemetery

2763 Riley Road

Eagle Point, OR

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veterans Affairs Eagle Point National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps and a flyover by WWII Stearman Bi-planes. We invite the community to join us to remember and honor the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces.

