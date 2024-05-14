The Rogue Valley Veterans Powwow is held each year at the VA SORCC in White City, OR during the first weekend in June.

When: Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 am PT Where: 8495 Crater Lake Highway White City, OR Get directions on Google Maps to White City VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Please join us in Welcoming home and Honoring our Veterans!

All are Welcome, Veterans and Non Veterans, Native and Non- Native! Bring a chair and enjoy.

Family Friendly and Free

SATURDAY JUNE 1ST

GOURD DANCING 10:00 AM

GRAND ENTRY 1:00 & 7:00 PM

FEAST: 5:00 – 7:00 PM



SUNDAY JUNE 2ND

GOURD DANCING 10:00 AM

GRAND ENTRY 1:00 PM

CEREMONY CLOSES 4:00 PM

To reserve your Vendor Space contact Abbey Wilder at 918-409-5010

For more information contact Nick Hall at 541-659-0309





​