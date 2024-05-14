Skip to Content

Rogue Valley Veterans Powwow

The Rogue Valley Veterans Powwow is held each year at the VA SORCC in White City, OR during the first weekend in June.

When:

Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 am PT

Where:

8495 Crater Lake Highway

White City, OR

Cost:

Free

Please join us in Welcoming home and Honoring our Veterans!

All are Welcome, Veterans and Non Veterans, Native and Non- Native! Bring a chair and enjoy.

Family Friendly and Free

SATURDAY JUNE 1ST
GOURD DANCING 10:00 AM
GRAND ENTRY 1:00 & 7:00 PM
FEAST: 5:00 – 7:00 PM

SUNDAY JUNE 2ND
GOURD DANCING 10:00 AM
GRAND ENTRY 1:00 PM
CEREMONY CLOSES 4:00 PM

To reserve your Vendor Space contact Abbey Wilder at 918-409-5010
For more information contact Nick Hall at 541-659-0309


 

Last updated: