Rogue Valley Veterans Powwow
The Rogue Valley Veterans Powwow is held each year at the VA SORCC in White City, OR during the first weekend in June.
When:
Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 am PT
Where:
8495 Crater Lake Highway
White City, OR
Cost:
Free
Please join us in Welcoming home and Honoring our Veterans!
All are Welcome, Veterans and Non Veterans, Native and Non- Native! Bring a chair and enjoy.
Family Friendly and Free
SATURDAY JUNE 1ST
GOURD DANCING 10:00 AM
GRAND ENTRY 1:00 & 7:00 PM
FEAST: 5:00 – 7:00 PM
SUNDAY JUNE 2ND
GOURD DANCING 10:00 AM
GRAND ENTRY 1:00 PM
CEREMONY CLOSES 4:00 PM
To reserve your Vendor Space contact Abbey Wilder at 918-409-5010
For more information contact Nick Hall at 541-659-0309