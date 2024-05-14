Women's Veterans Annual Celebration The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Grants Pass Golf Club on May 28th. When: Tue. May 28, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Grants Pass Golf Club 230 Epsey Rd Grants Pass, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Grants Pass Golf Club Cost: Free





Join us for an evening honoring the brave women of Southern Oregon who have served our country! The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Grants Pass Golf Club on Epsey Road in Grants Pass. Come together with fellow veterans, friends, and family to celebrate the incredible achievements and sacrifices of our women veterans.

Please RSVP by email at WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov