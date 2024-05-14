Women Veterans Annual Celebration The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls. When: Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Running Y Ranch Resort 5500 Running Y Rd Klamath Falls, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Running Y Ranch Resort Cost: Free





Join us for an evening honoring the brave women of Southern Oregon who have served our country! The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls. Come together with fellow veterans, friends, and family to celebrate the incredible achievements and sacrifices of our women veterans.

Please RSVP by email at WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov