Women Veterans Annual Celebration
The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls.
When:
Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT
Where:
Running Y Ranch Resort
5500 Running Y Rd
Klamath Falls, OR
Cost:
Free
Join us for an evening honoring the brave women of Southern Oregon who have served our country! The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls. Come together with fellow veterans, friends, and family to celebrate the incredible achievements and sacrifices of our women veterans.
Please RSVP by email at WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov