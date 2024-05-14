Skip to Content

Women Veterans Annual Celebration

The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls.

When:

Wed. Jul 24, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Running Y Ranch Resort

5500 Running Y Rd

Klamath Falls, OR

Cost:

Free

Join us for an evening honoring the brave women of Southern Oregon who have served our country! The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Running Y Resort in Klamath Falls. Come together with fellow veterans, friends, and family to celebrate the incredible achievements and sacrifices of our women veterans.

Please RSVP by email at WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov

