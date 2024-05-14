Skip to Content

Women Veterans Annual Celebration

The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford on August 14th.

When:

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT

Where:

Rogue Valley Country Club

266 Hillcrest Rd

Medford, OR

Cost:

Free

Join us for an evening honoring the brave women of Southern Oregon who have served our country! The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford. Come together with fellow veterans, friends, and family to celebrate the incredible achievements and sacrifices of our women veterans.

Please RSVP by email at WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov

Last updated: