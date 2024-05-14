Women Veterans Annual Celebration The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford on August 14th. When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Rogue Valley Country Club 266 Hillcrest Rd Medford, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Rogue Valley Country Club Cost: Free





Join us for an evening honoring the brave women of Southern Oregon who have served our country! The Women Veterans Annual Celebration will be held at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford. Come together with fellow veterans, friends, and family to celebrate the incredible achievements and sacrifices of our women veterans.

Please RSVP by email at WCOWomenVeteransProgram@va.gov