VASORCC  will be closed this Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. We will be open again on Thursday, June 20th.

Community Mental Health & Caregiver Support Summit - Building Bridges to Veteran Care

The annual VA Community Mental Health Summit seeks to reduce Veteran suicide & improve access to care for Veterans and their families.

When:

Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

Health and Human Services Building

140 S Holly St

Medford, OR

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register to Attend ONE or BOTH Days

Topics will be different each day & all are welcome both days

* Continuing Education Credits available *

For more information or assistance with registering email WCOMHSummitContact@va.gov

The VA SORCC Community Mental Health Summit will take place over two days. 

On Wednesday, October 9th, there will be a virtual half day session from 8:00 AM to 12:45 PM PST.

 On Thursday, October 10th, there will be a full day in person session at the Jackson County Health and Human Services Building from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. 

Who should attend:

If you are a VETERAN

If you know a VETERAN

If you care for a VETERAN

If you provide services to a VETERAN

