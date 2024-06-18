Community Mental Health & Caregiver Support Summit - Building Bridges to Veteran Care
The annual VA Community Mental Health Summit seeks to reduce Veteran suicide & improve access to care for Veterans and their families.
When:
Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
Health and Human Services Building
140 S Holly St
Medford, OR
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register to Attend ONE or BOTH Days
Topics will be different each day & all are welcome both days
* Continuing Education Credits available *
For more information or assistance with registering email WCOMHSummitContact@va.gov
The VA SORCC Community Mental Health Summit will take place over two days.
On Wednesday, October 9th, there will be a virtual half day session from 8:00 AM to 12:45 PM PST.
On Thursday, October 10th, there will be a full day in person session at the Jackson County Health and Human Services Building from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Who should attend:
If you are a VETERAN
If you know a VETERAN
If you care for a VETERAN
If you provide services to a VETERAN