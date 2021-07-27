Caregiver support
VA Southern Oregon health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Michele Simmons RN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Southern Oregon health care
Phone: 541-826-2111, ext. 3927
Email: Michele.Simmons2@va.gov
Wanda Poteet RN, BSN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Southern Oregon health care
Phone: 541-826-2111, ext. 3925
Email: Wanda.Poteet@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Southern Oregon health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Southern Oregon caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Southern Oregon region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274