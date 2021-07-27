Minority Veteran care

Care we provide at VA Southern Oregon health care

Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans, including Black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans. We focus on:

Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans

The needs of minority Veterans in the local community

Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans

Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs

Our role

The Minority Veterans Program is dedicated to ensuring that all Veterans are aware of benefits, services, and programs offered by VA. The program is designed to act as a mediator and facilitator. We do not process claims, handle equal employment complaints, or employee-related issues.