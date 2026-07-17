Electronic Health Record Modernization

Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, the Southern Oregon VA and its community-based outpatient clinics transitioned to VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) on June 11, 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about Southern Oregon VA’s EHRM program