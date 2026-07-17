Programs
Explore Southern Oregon VA’s diverse program offerings, which include patient health care and other specialties.
Electronic Health Record Modernization
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, the Southern Oregon VA and its community-based outpatient clinics transitioned to VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) on June 11, 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.