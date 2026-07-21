Electronic Health Record Modernization
VA transitioned to a new electronic health record (EHR) system—the software that stores health information and tracks all aspects of patient care. The new system connects VA medical facilities with the Defense Department (DOD), the U.S. Coast Guard and participating community care providers, allowing clinicians to easily access your full medical history in one location. The VA EHRM Integration Office manages deployment of the new system.
What is Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. We established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRM IO) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Defense Department (DOD).
Three major components of EHRM
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
Update your legal name
If you’re a Veteran or family member who receives health care or direct benefit payments from VA and have changed your legal name, you must update your new name with the Defense Department’s (DOD) Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and with VA.
Learn how to change your legal name on file with VA
EHRM fact sheets
EHRM frequently (FAQs)
National VA EHRM website
EHRM video
How do I manage my care in the Federal EHR?
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.