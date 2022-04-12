Electronic Health Record Modernization
Proudly providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. To support this mission, the Southern Oregon VA and its community-based outpatient clinics will 'go live' with VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) scheduled on June 11, 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
What is Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA’s) highest priorities. VA has established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRM IO) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Department of Defense (DoD).
Three major components of EHRM:
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.
How do Veterans access it?
The new My VA Health patient portal is also accessible through My HealtheVet and VA.gov. To access My VA Health, you can sign in with any of these three accounts:
-
Premium DS Logon account
-
Premium My HealtheVet account
-
A verified ID.me account
Fact sheets to download
Facts sheets and information flyers to come.