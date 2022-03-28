Pharmacy Residency Program Information

Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Information

The Department of Veterans Affairs Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics (VA SORCC) PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency is an exciting newly accredited program; our first Pharmacy Resident Class was July 2019 – June 2020. For many years, our staff have trained Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians, Pharmacy Students, and Pharmacy Residents from other programs. We leverage that experience into a unique clinical education program with ample opportunity for exposure in Ambulatory Care and Mental Health. Utilizing tele-medicine to provide patient care has been an additional strategy we have embraced over the past couple of years. We are proud to offer excellent work-life balance that blends practical patient care experience, advanced training in disease state management, and pharmacy operations with a holistic training philosophy.

Purpose Statement:

The purpose of this program is to develop pharmacists’ skills in disease state management, pharmacy operations, and quality improvement. Under expert guidance, our residents will build foundational clinical skills in a variety of settings which may include Primary Care, Anticoagulation, Mental Health, Substance Abuse treatment, and Diabetes Clinic settings. Upon completion, residents will be qualified for primary care practice or prepared for PGY-2 training to specialize further. Graduates of the program will be prepared to excel in Primary Care, Patient Safety, Formulary Management, Pharmacy Operations, and Leadership. This program aims to develop well-rounded, thoughtful, and proficient pharmacists who are equipped for life-long learning and success.

VA SORCC has two PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency positions available (NMS Code 274013)

View our pharmacy residency brochure (pdf)

View a sample resident annual schedule (pdf)

View a sample learning experience syllabus (pdf)

Application Deadline:

The application deadline for the 2022-2023 Residency Year is January 2, 2022. PGY-1 applicants should be notified of their interview status no later than January 29, 2022

For additional information, please contact the program director:

CONTACT

Monica White, PharmD, BCPS

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

8495 Crater Lake Hwy, White City, OR 97503

541-826-2111 Ext. 3842

Monica.white6@va.gov