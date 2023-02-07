Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program
The VA SORCC Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program was created to give new graduate nurses an opportunity to hone nursing skills while exploring multiple clinical areas, learn from health care experts across clinical disciplines, and utilize a holistic approach to patient-centered care.
12 Month Training Program
Are you a graduating RN ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level in a supportive environment with an emphasis on your professional development in beautiful Southern Oregon?
Benefits of the Program:
- Develop and grow your RN skills and knowledge alongside expert colleagues
- Annual stipend paid bi-monthly
- Sick and personal leave
- 11 paid Federal holidays off/year
- No required evening, night shift or weekends!
- May be eligible for student loan deferment while in the program
- Structured mentoring and advanced training throughout the residency
- Practice your clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings
- Understand the continuum of care with an emphasis on interdisciplinary teamwork
- Enjoy a Veteran-centered practice environment dedicated to Caring for Those Who Have Served Us
Eligibility:
- US citizenship
- Graduate of a BSN or Direct Entry MSN program accredited by the CCNE or NLNAC in the past year
- Obtain current, unrestricted RN license before August 1st, 2023. (Must be a licensed RN for less than one-year post graduation from your nursing program AND have no previous RN work experience.)
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background and Security Check required
- Random drug testing required
- Commitment to complete the full one-year RN Residency Program
NOTE: Nurse Residents are considered trainees and there is no commitment for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. However, it is our hope that you will find your calling to care for veterans, whether at VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics or another VA facility.
Application Requirements:
- RESUME: no more than 2 pages
- PERSONAL STATEMENT: 300-500 words “Why I Wish to be Selected for the VA SORRC RN Residency Program”.
- PROFESSIONAL LETTERS OF REFERENCE: At least two from faculty members, speaking to your academic AND clinical performance. May also include a reference from a supervisor/leader who can speak to your work performance.
- TRANSCRIPTS: Unofficial or official transcripts are accepted for initial application. Please note: Official transcript is required upon selection with minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program.
Application Deadlines:
- Completed application packets (see above) are accepted until March 1st (Applications submitted after deadline may be considered, based on available openings)
- RN residency program start date is July 2023
To submit application packet or for further questions
Please email:
L. Renee Poppe, MSN, RN: lanatta.poppe@va.gov AND/OR
Anne Thompson, BSN, RN: anne.thompson2@va.gov