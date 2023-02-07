12 Month Training Program

Are you a graduating RN ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level in a supportive environment with an emphasis on your professional development in beautiful Southern Oregon?

The VA SORCC Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program was created to give new graduate nurses an opportunity to hone nursing skills while exploring multiple clinical areas, learn from health care experts across clinical disciplines, and utilize a holistic approach to patient-centered care.