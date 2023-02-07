Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Primary Care-Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

VA SORCC Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners Care setting with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within the VA Healthcare System. Residents will manage a panel of patients alongside a dedicated NP preceptor. In addition to Primary Care, the program includes Specialty, Home Based, and Residential rehabilitation Program rotations.

Important Dates:

Application Due Date: March 1

Interviews: mid-March

Notification Date: April 1

Residency Start date: July 2023

Competency-Based Curriculum

PC-NPR Salary and Benefits:

Eligibility Requirements

  • US Citizenship
  • Current BLS certification
  • A recent graduate (within 12 months) or a master’s post-master’s certificate, or doctoral level NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN, with no prior employment as a Nurse Practitioner
  • Hold a Masters and/or Doctoral degree with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner or Adult Gerontologic Primary Care Nurse Practitioner 
  • Hold national certification from ANCC or AANP, and be licenses or (eligible/pending) before the start date

Application Process


Please send the listed application materials in one PDF via email to the Monika Endredi, DNP, Interim PC-NPR Director at Monika.Endredi@va.gov and Sherry Thrasher, PsyD, Associate Chief of Staff, Education, at Sherry.Thrasher@va.gov 

  • Curriculum vitae or professional resume (including graduation and board certification completion/test dates)
  • Cover letter describing interest in completing a PC-NPR residency and how it fits with career aspirations. Please include specific interests in Veterans health care, if any.
  • Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor; one from a preceptor and one from a place of employment

Last updated: