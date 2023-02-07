Primary Care-Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program
VA SORCC Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners Care setting with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within the VA Healthcare System. Residents will manage a panel of patients alongside a dedicated NP preceptor. In addition to Primary Care, the program includes Specialty, Home Based, and Residential rehabilitation Program rotations.
Important Dates:
Application Due Date: March 1
Interviews: mid-March
Notification Date: April 1
Residency Start date: July 2023
Competency-Based Curriculum
PC-NPR Salary and Benefits:
- Annual Stipend – $77,796
- No Holidays, Weekends, or call!
- 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly
- 11 paid federal weekends
- Health benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed from the following link: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/Guide-Me/New-Prospective-Employees/
Eligibility Requirements
- US Citizenship
- Current BLS certification
- A recent graduate (within 12 months) or a master’s post-master’s certificate, or doctoral level NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN, with no prior employment as a Nurse Practitioner
- Hold a Masters and/or Doctoral degree with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner or Adult Gerontologic Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
- Hold national certification from ANCC or AANP, and be licenses or (eligible/pending) before the start date
Application Process
Please send the listed application materials in one PDF via email to the Monika Endredi, DNP, Interim PC-NPR Director at Monika.Endredi@va.gov and Sherry Thrasher, PsyD, Associate Chief of Staff, Education, at Sherry.Thrasher@va.gov
- Curriculum vitae or professional resume (including graduation and board certification completion/test dates)
- Cover letter describing interest in completing a PC-NPR residency and how it fits with career aspirations. Please include specific interests in Veterans health care, if any.
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor; one from a preceptor and one from a place of employment