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Primary Care-Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

VA SORCC Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners Care setting with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within the VA Healthcare System. Residents will manage a panel of patients alongside a dedicated NP preceptor. In addition to Primary Care, the program includes Specialty, Home Based, and Residential rehabilitation Program rotations.

Important Dates:

Applications accepted on a continual basis. 

Residency Start date: 

Spring Cohort: February

Fall Cohort: September

Competency-Based Curriculum

PC-NPR Salary and Benefits:

  • Annual Stipend
  • No Holidays, Weekends, or call!
  • 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly
  • 11 paid federal holidays
  • Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance

Eligibility Requirements

  • US Citizenship
  • Current BLS certification
  • A recent graduate (within 12 months) or a master’s post-master’s certificate, or doctoral level NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN, with no prior employment as a Nurse Practitioner
  • Hold a Masters and/or Doctoral degree with a specialty as a Family Nurse Practitioner or Adult Gerontologic Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
  • Hold national certification from ANCC or AANP, and be licenses or (eligible/pending) before the start date
  • Pass a background/security investigation as required by the Veterans Health Administration
  • Random drug testing may be required

Application Process

Please send the listed application materials in one PDF via email to the Barbara Hunter, FNP,  PC-NPR Director at Barbara.Hunter@va.gov and Sherry Thrasher, PsyD, Associate Chief of Staff, Education, at Sherry.Thrasher@va.gov 

  • Curriculum vitae or professional resume (including graduation and board certification completion/test dates)
  • Cover letter describing interest in completing a PC-NPR residency and how it fits with career aspirations. Please include specific interests in Veterans health care, if any.
  • Three (3) letters of recommendation: one from an academic instructor; one from a preceptor and one from a place of employment

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