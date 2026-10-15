Psychology Internship Program
The pre-doctoral internship at VA SORCC is an APA-Accredited Psychology Internship program. According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. We require that a prospective intern's university director of training verify that he or she approves and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.
Internship Program
The pre-doctoral internship at the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (VA SORCC) is an APA-Accredited Psychology Internship program. According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university director of training verify that he or she approves and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.
Contact
Ben Giesbrecht, Psy.D.
Psychology Internship Training Director
8495 Crater Lake Hwy, White City, OR 97503
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE Washington, DC 20002
apaaccred@apa.org
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