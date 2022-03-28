Internship Program

The pre-doctoral internship at the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (VA SORCC) is an APA-Accredited Psychology Internship program. According to VA policy, internship funding can be provided only to students who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. In addition, we require that a prospective intern's university director of training verify that he or she approves and recommends that the student receive an internship at this facility as specified on the APPIC Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness form. Only 52-week full-time internships are available.

Download the Brochure: Psychology Internship Brochure 2022-2023

Contact

Ben Giesbrecht, Psy.D.

Psychology Internship Training Director

8495 Crater Lake Hwy, White City, OR 97503

541-826-2111 Ext. 3274

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE Washington, DC 20002

202-336-5979

apaaccred@apa.org

