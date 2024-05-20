Skip to Content

Social Work Internship Program

VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (SORCC) provides on-site, hands-on training and educational opportunities to learn social work values, ethics, and skills in a welcoming atmosphere, to advanced-year MSW students from accredited schools of social work.

Eligibility Requirements

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must follow all federal statutes, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action policies and approved VA regulations interim and final rulings. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees clinical health professions training programs. To participate in training at a VA, an HPT will receive a not to exceed (NTE), temporary federal appointment. Prior to receiving an appointment, HPTs must meet all federal eligibility requirements. HPTs unable to meet all requirements will not be permitted to train at VA. HPTs will be asked to show documented proof for each eligibility requirement identified below and must maintain eligibility for the duration of the VA appointment.

Download a copy of this eligibility checklist here.

Requirement Description of Eligibility Requirement US Citizenship or Documented Immigrant, Non Immigrant or Exchange Visitor US Citizenship or Documented Immigrant, Non Immigrant or Exchange Visitor US Social Security Number All HPTs must have a US social security number (SSN) prior to beginning the VA pre-employment, onboarding process. Do not fingerprint or complete paperwork until an SSN has been issued. HPTs not eligible to apply for an SSN will not be permitted to train at VA. US Selective Service System Registration Federal law requires that most males living in the US between the ages of 18 and 26 register with the Selective Service System (SSS). Male, for this purpose, is any individual born male on their birth certificate regardless of current gender. Males required to register, but who fail to do so by their 26th birthday, may be ineligible for VA appointment. Visit https://www.sss.gov to register, print proof of registration or obtain a Status Information Letter. Proof of Identity Onboarding requires two source identification documents (IDs) to prove identity. Documents must be unexpired and names on both documents must match. For more information visit: OICAM ID Matrix. States have begun issuing Secure Driver’s Licenses. Be sure yours will be accepted as a Real ID https://www.dhs.gov/real-id. National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) HPTs who are currently licensed, or who previously held a license in the same or a different discipline, must be screened against the NPDB. Visit the site to perform a self-query and confirm you are eligible for VA appointment. https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov/ List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (LEIE) The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General has compiled a list of individuals excluded from participation in Medicare, Medicaid, and all other Federal healthcare programs. Visit the site to confirm you are NOT on this list https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/. Health Requirements As a condition of appointment, HPTs must: furnish evidence or a self-certification that they are physically and mentally fit to perform the essential functions of the training program have up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/hcw.html and have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines (for direct VA-paid HPTs, this means within 90-days of Offer and Acceptance.) https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/testing/healthcareworkers.htm Fingerprint Screening and Background Investigation HPTs will be fingerprinted and undergo screenings and background investigations. A VA Human Resources Security Specialist will determine suitability. Additional details can be found here: http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/1… VA Onboarding Forms Additional pre-employment forms include the: Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA 10-2850D) Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306) HPT Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement memo (see below) These documents, and others, are available online for review at https://www.va.gov/oaa/hpt eligibility.asp. Falsifying any answer on any Federal document will result in the inability to appoint or immediate dismissal from the VA. Drug-Free Workplace HPTs are not drug-tested prior to receiving an appointment; however certain HPTs are subject to random drug testing throughout the entire VA appointment period. HPTs sign an acknowledgement form stating awareness of this practice (see form in the link above).

Intern Didactics and Supervision

Social work interns participate in a weekly, one-hour group Didactic session with topics such as Mandated Reporting, Ethics in Social Work, Documentation, Case Management, Introduction to Housing, Caregiver Support, Post-Military Readjustment, Suicide Prevention, Professional Boundaries, and more.  Interns also participate in weekly group supervision, which is facilitated by the Social Work Education Coordinator. This provides a forum for students from differing social work schools and placements to collaboratively share ideas, discuss cases and provide support during their internship. 

Internship Goals

The overall goal of the internship program is to train social workers to become effective, independent, and ethical practitioners. Specific learning goals include:


• Develop biopsychosocial assessment skills
• Develop skills in suicide risk assessment and safety planning 
• Develop clinical intervention skills in Motivational Interviewing
• Develop clinical case management skills
• Develop discharge planning skills
• Develop an understanding of military culture and knowledge of internal and external resources available to the Veteran population.  

Additional goals will depend on individual placement.

Stipend Information

VA SORCC has stipend positions available each year. Students are expected to complete 500 hours, typically 20-24 hours per week. 

How do I apply?

For information about applying for a placement, please contact:

Lauri Blackburn, LCSW

Social Work Internship and Education Coordinator

8495 Crater Lake Hwy., White City, OR 97503

Laura.Blackburn2@va.gov

 

