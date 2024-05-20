Social Work Internship Program
VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics (SORCC) provides on-site, hands-on training and educational opportunities to learn social work values, ethics, and skills in a welcoming atmosphere, to advanced-year MSW students from accredited schools of social work.
Eligibility Requirements
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must follow all federal statutes, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action policies and approved VA regulations interim and final rulings. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees clinical health professions training programs. To participate in training at a VA, an HPT will receive a not to exceed (NTE), temporary federal appointment. Prior to receiving an appointment, HPTs must meet all federal eligibility requirements. HPTs unable to meet all requirements will not be permitted to train at VA. HPTs will be asked to show documented proof for each eligibility requirement identified below and must maintain eligibility for the duration of the VA appointment.
Download a copy of this eligibility checklist here.
Intern Didactics and Supervision
Social work interns participate in a weekly, one-hour group Didactic session with topics such as Mandated Reporting, Ethics in Social Work, Documentation, Case Management, Introduction to Housing, Caregiver Support, Post-Military Readjustment, Suicide Prevention, Professional Boundaries, and more. Interns also participate in weekly group supervision, which is facilitated by the Social Work Education Coordinator. This provides a forum for students from differing social work schools and placements to collaboratively share ideas, discuss cases and provide support during their internship.
Internship Goals
The overall goal of the internship program is to train social workers to become effective, independent, and ethical practitioners. Specific learning goals include:
• Develop biopsychosocial assessment skills
• Develop skills in suicide risk assessment and safety planning
• Develop clinical intervention skills in Motivational Interviewing
• Develop clinical case management skills
• Develop discharge planning skills
• Develop an understanding of military culture and knowledge of internal and external resources available to the Veteran population.
Additional goals will depend on individual placement.
Stipend Information
VA SORCC has stipend positions available each year. Students are expected to complete 500 hours, typically 20-24 hours per week.
How do I apply?
For information about applying for a placement, please contact:
Lauri Blackburn, LCSW
Social Work Internship and Education Coordinator
8495 Crater Lake Hwy., White City, OR 97503