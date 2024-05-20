Social Work Internship Program

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must follow all federal statutes, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action policies and approved VA regulations interim and final rulings. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees clinical health professions training programs. To participate in training at a VA, an HPT will receive a not to exceed (NTE), temporary federal appointment. Prior to receiving an appointment, HPTs must meet all federal eligibility requirements. HPTs unable to meet all requirements will not be permitted to train at VA. HPTs will be asked to show documented proof for each eligibility requirement identified below and must maintain eligibility for the duration of the VA appointment.

Download a copy of this eligibility checklist here.