Volunteer or Donate
Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics is grateful for the continued support of volunteers, donors, and other community partners. Through this generosity we can supplement services and increase the quality of care to America's heroes.
For a current list of needs or to make a donation
Visit Volunteer at a Facility and select Oregon- White City VA SORCC.
The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) at the facility manages all volunteers, oversees donations, and facilitates community partnerships and related philanthropic engagement.
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the hospital and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Coming from a variety of professions, physical abilities, cultural backgrounds, and schedule availability, we match volunteers to assignments that will have the most impact to allow us to extend and maximize services.
The onboarding process includes:
• Submitting a request to volunteer to
• Being 18 years old (a youth program for students 16-17 is provided during the summer months when visitation n and health/ safety restrictions permit)
• Completing an application and attending orientation
• Completing all applicable screenings (such as a background and health screening)
The full-on boarding process may take 2 - 3 weeks.
After you submit a request to volunteer on-line a CDCE team member will contact you to discuss available options.
The CDCE office does oversee shadowing and observations by individuals NOT seeking academic credit for their time. Observers still must complete the full volunteer on-boarding process prior to placement.
To submit a request to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov
Monetary and Non-Monetary Donations
Monetary and non-monetary donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veterans. Just as the gift of time from a volunteer is needed, non-monetary items such as personal care items are also appreciated. Our list of needs changes often, so please contact us to discuss accepted donations before dropping anything off.
Monetary donations are essential in providing supplemental services to our Veterans. Donated funds may be deposited in our general-purpose account for the benefit of Veterans, or may be specified for a particular area:
• 8802 General Purpose for the benefit of patients in the RRTP
• 8815 Chaplain Fund
• 8827 Women’s Veterans Program
• 8821 Veterans Holiday events
• 8810 Welcome Home Events
• 8808 Recreation Therapy
• 8818 Social Work/ Homeless Program
• Other programs not listed can receive specific (earmarked) donations too! Contact the CDCE office
Contact CDCE
Tiffany Eberhart
CDCE, Specialist/Supervisor
Phone:
In person:
VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics
Center for Development and Civic Engagement
8495 Crater Lake Highway
White City, OR 97503