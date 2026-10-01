Become a volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the hospital and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Coming from a variety of professions, physical abilities, cultural backgrounds, and schedule availability, we match volunteers to assignments that will have the most impact to allow us to extend and maximize services.

The onboarding process includes:

• Submitting a request to volunteer to

• Being 18 years old (a youth program for students 16-17 is provided during the summer months when visitation n and health/ safety restrictions permit)

• Completing an application and attending orientation

• Completing all applicable screenings (such as a background and health screening)

The full-on boarding process may take 2 - 3 weeks.

After you submit a request to volunteer on-line a CDCE team member will contact you to discuss available options.

The CDCE office does oversee shadowing and observations by individuals NOT seeking academic credit for their time. Observers still must complete the full volunteer on-boarding process prior to placement.

To submit a request to volunteer or donate, visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov