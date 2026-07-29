History of the VA Spokane Health Care System

The VA Spokane Health Care System has a long tradition of serving Veterans in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and surrounding communities. Our health care system is anchored by the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center, which was renamed in 2013 to honor two Medal of Honor recipients: Private First Class Joe E. Mann of Reardan, Washington, and Platoon Sergeant Bruce A. Grandstaff of Spokane, Washington.

Today, the VA Spokane Health Care System provides comprehensive health care through the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and eight community-based outpatient clinics serving Veterans throughout eastern Washington and northern Idaho. Services include primary care, specialty care, inpatient and outpatient care, mental health, rehabilitation, telehealth, research, and medical education.

As part of Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5 RISE), the VA Spokane Health Care System works collaboratively with VA medical centers and clinics across the region to improve access to care, strengthen collaboration, and deliver high-quality, Veteran-centered health care to those we serve.