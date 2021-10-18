About the VA Northwest Health Network

The VA Northwest Health Network includes the states of Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and one county each in California and Montana. Our 135 counties cover approximately 23% of the US land mass. There are approximately 1.1 million Veterans living in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, 24% of whom received VA services in fiscal year 2014. Our medical centers currently operate 1,601 inpatient beds for acute medical/surgical, mental health, nursing home and rehabilitative care. VISN 20 facilities recorded 3,441,321 outpatient visits in fiscal year 2014.

Our network of health care facilities is comprised of eight parent facilities that include two tertiary care hospitals and three other acute care inpatient facilities, 51 additional outpatient clinics, and three Mobile Medical Units. Other services include Community Living Centers, Domiciliaries, and 17 readjustment counseling centers.