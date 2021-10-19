Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 509-434-7762 or 800-325-7940.

Nondenominational Chapel

Building 1

First floor

Map of Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.