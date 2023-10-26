Veterans Day Event - VA Spokane
Spokane VA drive-thru Veterans Day event
When:
Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Parking lot
4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA
Cost:
Free
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA will hold a "drive-thru" Veterans Day event on Friday, November 10th. 2nd Harvest Foods of Spokane, along with VA and community partners, will all share food and items to assist Veterans and their families!
Event POC: John, CDCE Specialist, 509-434-7508
