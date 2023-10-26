Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veterans Day Event - VA Spokane

Spokane VA drive-thru Veterans Day event

When:

Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Where:

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Parking lot

4815 North Assembly Street

Spokane, WA

Cost:

Free

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA will hold a "drive-thru" Veterans Day event on Friday, November 10th. 2nd Harvest Foods of Spokane, along with VA and community partners, will all share food and items to assist Veterans and their families!

Event POC:  John, CDCE Specialist, 509-434-7508

 

See more events

Last updated: