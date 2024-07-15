Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Education Group)

Explore the condition of moral injury - co-facilitated by a VA Chaplain and a PhD

When: Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Contact Chaplain Service at with any questions, and to register and receive the Webex link.

This group is an introductory platform for exploring the condition of moral injury, emphasizing education rather than delving into personal experience.

Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Educational Group) Co-facilitated by a Spokane VA Chaplain and a PhD.

When: The group begins Tuesday, September 3. 2024 at 11:00am-12:00pm PT

Where: Via Web-ex video platform

How long: This group will meet on Tuesdays for 4 weeks

Other VA events