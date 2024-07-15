Intro to Moral Injury (4-week Education Group)
Explore the condition of moral injury - co-facilitated by a VA Chaplain and a PhD
When:
Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Contact Chaplain Service at
This group is an introductory platform for exploring the condition of moral injury, emphasizing education rather than delving into personal experience.
