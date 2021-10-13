Caregiver support

VA and Caregivers

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers assistance to caregivers. Caregivers provide a valuable service for Veterans and are "partners" with VA in providing excellent health care. Caregivers allow Veterans to remain in their own home and also play an important role in supporting Veterans who are hospitalized or living outside their home.

What is a Caregiver and Are You One?

Caregivers assist those who are chronically ill, disabled, or are getting older and are no longer able to care for themselves. Caregiving includes helping with personal needs or household chores, as well as managing a person's finances, arranging for outside services, or visiting regularly to see how the individual is doing. Caregivers are generally unpaid family members or friends (though they may be paid professionals) who provide care to their loved one. You do not need to live with a person to be considered a caregiver and many people who serve as a caregiver do not recognize themselves as such – you may simply think you’re "helping out."

Without assistance, caregivers may experience stress, burnout, anxiety, depression, financial challenges, or neglect their personal health. VA is here to help you balance your life and achieve greater personal satisfaction in your role as a caregiver. This national website will help you find out more about the assistance VA offers to Caregivers.