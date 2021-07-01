 Skip to Content

Mann-Grandstaff Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

4815 North Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205-6185
Directions
Main phone: 509-434-7000
Mental health clinic: 509-434-7013
Coeur d 'Alene VA Clinic

915 West Emma Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814-2531
Directions
Main phone: 208-665-1700
Mental health clinic: 509-413-9058
East Front Avenue VA Clinic

624 East Front Avenue, Suite 201
Spokane, WA 99202-2139
Directions
Main phone: 509-434-7000
Libby VA Clinic

211 East 2nd Street
Libby, MT 59923-2047
Directions
Main phone: 406-293-8711
Sandpoint VA Clinic

30410 Highway 200, Kaniksu Health Services
Ponderay, ID 83852-9601
Directions
Main phone: 208-260-3450
Wenatchee VA Clinic

2530 Chester Kimm Road
Wenatchee, WA 98801-8130
Directions
Main phone: 509-663-7615
Mental health clinic: 509-663-7615 x5027
