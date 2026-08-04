News Releases
Get the latest news from our VA Spokane-area medical center and clinics. For more information about VA Spokane health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHASPOPublicAffairsTeam@va.gov
August 6, 2026
Spokane, VA – VA has activated a secondary Disaster-Response-Pharmacy-Benefit to ensure that eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires can use to obtain their emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies.
August 5, 2026
VA has activated its Pharmacy Disaster Response Program to help eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires obtain emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies through Aug. 16, 2026.
August 4, 2026
Mann-Grandstaff VAMC provides an update on temporary facility closures, available services, and community resources during the current emergency.
January 4, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs and its Pacific Northwest Headquarters is expanding telephone access to Veterans utilizing VA health care facilities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.