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News Releases

Get the latest news from our VA Spokane-area medical center and clinics. For more information about VA Spokane health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHASPOPublicAffairsTeam@va.gov

  • August 6, 2026

    Spokane, VA – VA has activated a secondary Disaster-Response-Pharmacy-Benefit to ensure that eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires can use to obtain their emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies.

  • August 5, 2026

    VA has activated its Pharmacy Disaster Response Program to help eligible Veterans affected by regional wildfires obtain emergency prescription refills at participating retail pharmacies through Aug. 16, 2026.

  • August 4, 2026

    Mann-Grandstaff VAMC provides an update on temporary facility closures, available services, and community resources during the current emergency.

  • January 4, 2022

    The Department of Veterans Affairs and its Pacific Northwest Headquarters is expanding telephone access to Veterans utilizing VA health care facilities in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska.