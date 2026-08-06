Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Temporary facility closure
Current closures in effect include: Spokane VA Medical Center, all Spokane-area VA Outpatient Clinics and local business operation centers
Temporary facility closure
Current closures in effect include: Spokane VA Medical Center, all Spokane-area VA Outpatient Clinics and local business operation centers
Temporary facility closure
Current closures in effect include: Spokane VA Medical Center, all Spokane-area VA Outpatient Clinics and local business operation centers
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 888-838-6446
Change your appointment: 509-434-7050
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 509-434-7000
Pharmacy refill: 509-434-7011
Staff locator: 509-434-7000
Telephone care: 888-838-6446