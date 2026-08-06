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Operating status

VA Spokane health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Temporary facility closure

    Current closures in effect include: Spokane VA Medical Center, all Spokane-area VA Outpatient Clinics and local business operation centers

  • Normal services and hours

  • Temporary facility closure

    Current closures in effect include: Spokane VA Medical Center, all Spokane-area VA Outpatient Clinics and local business operation centers

  • Temporary facility closure

    Current closures in effect include: Spokane VA Medical Center, all Spokane-area VA Outpatient Clinics and local business operation centers

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 888-838-6446

Change your appointment: 509-434-7050

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 509-434-7000

Pharmacy refill: 509-434-7011

Staff locator: 509-434-7000

Telephone care: 888-838-6446

Local emergency resources