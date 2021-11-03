The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 of an auto-immune disease. His family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for him. They created this national award to honor his memory and thank nurses everywhere. The DAISY Award is presented to a Spokane VA nurse who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care. The nomination form can be found throughout the Spokane VA main campus or use the electronic form below.