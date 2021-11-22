Eye Services
VA Spokane Eye Care Service includes optometrists, ophthalmologists, ophthalmic technicians, dispensing opticians, and other support staff who provide full scope optometric services. Along with the treatment and management of ocular disease, Veterans are also screened and tested for any optical/eyeglass upgrades that may be indicated for routine visual needs.
Contact the Eye Clinic
Call the Spokane VA Eye Clinic at 509-434-7032 and use the following menu options for services:
- Option 1: Scheduling
- Option 2: Medication refill or triage technician
- Option 3: Optical Shop
- Option 4: Post-op surgery technician
Optical Shop Locations
VA Spokane has 3 Optical Shops where eligible Veterans can order eyeglasses, have eyeglasses adjusted and repairs done, and have related prescriptions verified.
- Spokane VA Medical Center, Eye Clinic, Building 30
- Coeur D’Alene CBOC, Eye Clinic
- Wenatchee CBOC, Eye Clinic
Optical Shop general hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed all federal holidays.
Reordering Eyeglasses
- Eligible Veterans may reorder their eyeglasses without having to visit the optical shop. Reordering is only an option when you have a prior order on record and your frame style is still available to order.
- Simply fax your prescription to 509-434-7132, or send a secure message via your My VA Health account. When sending a fax or secure message for a reorder please include: your full name, date of birth, and your current phone number and mailing address.
- Contact Number: 509-434-7032, option 3 and follow the prompts to leave a message at the Spokane VA Optical Shop, or the Coeur D’Alene or Wenatchee CBOC Optical Shops.
Download these informative "How To" guides
Services for the Visually Impaired
The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA, offers exceptional care to our patients with visual impairment. Currently we offer services to any and all veterans enrolled at our facility with best corrected vision of 20/70 or worse in their best corrected eye.
To provide services to the visually impaired we offer the following services:
- Low Vision Optometry
- Low Vision Optometrist completes vision exams on eligible patients to determine if low vision devices such as magnifiers, close circuit television (CCTV), field expanders, and telescopes would help enhance our patients’ vision.
- Blind Outpatient Rehabilitation Services (BROS)
- Blind Outpatient Rehabilitation Services (BROS) is a multi-skilled, experienced, college or university-trained blind rehabilitation specialist. The BROS provides training in low vision devices, independent living skills, computer training, orientation and mobility training, and adaptive skills training to increase independence for our visually impaired veterans.
- Visually Impaired Service Team (VIST)
- Visually Impaired Service Team (VIST) Coordinator serves as the case manager whose primary responsibility is coordination of services for visually impaired veterans and their families.
Veterans or their family can schedule an appointment with our services for the visually impaired by contacting the VIST coordinator at 509-434-7670.
All veterans with visual impairment, not correctable with spectacles, will need an eye exam in our eye clinic prior to be referred to our low vision optometrist. A consult from your primary care provider must be completed to get an eye appointment. If you are interested, please call your primary care provider’s nurse and request a consult to the eye clinic today.