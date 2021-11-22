Eye Services

VA Spokane Eye Care Service includes optometrists, ophthalmologists, ophthalmic technicians, dispensing opticians, and other support staff who provide full scope optometric services. Along with the treatment and management of ocular disease, Veterans are also screened and tested for any optical/eyeglass upgrades that may be indicated for routine visual needs.

Call the Spokane VA Eye Clinic at 509-434-7032 and use the following menu options for services:

Option 1: Scheduling

Option 2: Medication refill or triage technician

Option 3: Optical Shop

Option 4: Post-op surgery technician

Optical Shop Locations

VA Spokane has 3 Optical Shops where eligible Veterans can order eyeglasses, have eyeglasses adjusted and repairs done, and have related prescriptions verified.

Spokane VA Medical Center, Eye Clinic, Building 30

Coeur D’Alene CBOC, Eye Clinic

Wenatchee CBOC, Eye Clinic

Optical Shop general hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed all federal holidays.

Reordering Eyeglasses

Eligible Veterans may reorder their eyeglasses without having to visit the optical shop. Reordering is only an option when you have a prior order on record and your frame style is still available to order. Simply fax your prescription to 509-434-7132, or send a secure message via your My VA Health account. When sending a fax or secure message for a reorder please include: your full name, date of birth, and your current phone number and mailing address. Contact Number: 509-434-7032, option 3 and follow the prompts to leave a message at the Spokane VA Optical Shop, or the Coeur D’Alene or Wenatchee CBOC Optical Shops.



Download these informative "How To" guides