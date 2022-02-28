Native American Veterans Healing Lodge

Native American Healing Lodge at Spokane VA

Also known as a Sweat Lodge, the Healing Lodge serves as a location where Native Americans and other Veterans can search their souls and open up to the Great Creator. A fire pit full of rocks maintain the heat during the ceremonies, or sweats as they are called. The 1,176-square-foot, open-air structure was built on the northwest corner of the medical center’s campus with VA capital improvement funds. It incorporates two sweat lodges, one for women and one for men. The entire structure is surrounded by a privacy fence. Typically, sweat lodge ceremonies are lead by a Spokane Tribal Elder. It is held in silence with drums and other music before or after the ceremony.

To inquire about the Healing Lodge at Spokane VA, please contact 509-462-2500.

