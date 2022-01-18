Privacy/FOIA Office
Privacy & Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office at VA Spokane health care.
VA Privacy/HIPAA
For information regarding VA Privacy/HIPAA policies and procedures; to report a possible violation or breach of privacy rights; and to report a concern or a compliment about the privacy practices at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, WA.
Privacy Issues can be directed to 509-434-7525.
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
FOIA Requests can be submitted via phone at 509-434-7525 or email at FOIASpokane@va.gov