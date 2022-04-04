Veteran study participants wanted

Are you a Veteran interested in participating in our R&D program?

VA researchers wouldn't be able to make the advancements they do without help from the volunteers who take part in studies. If you'd like to contribute to VA's medical advancements, consider participating in research.

If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate (or not) will not affect your VA benefits.

Veterans interested in learning more about opportunities to participate in studies that are part of our R&D program are encouraged to reach out to us at MGVAMCResearch@va.gov (as a reminder, please don't send protected health information via email). You can also visit National Institute of Health's clinical trial database to learn more about clinical studies conducted around the world.