Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Spokane health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Spokane

America’s Greatest Generation: The WW-II Veterans Among Us! Meet Donald McSparrin, U.S. Army Air Corps

A local World War-II Veteran continues to inspire his family and the dedicated team at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center by crediting VA for his continued health, access to COVID vaccines, and a life-long commitment to service before self. He was an “airman” before the Air Force was even born.

Donald McSparrin, U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Veteran

Northup Veteran and Ironman

US Navy Veteran Breanna Northup, a valued member of the Spokane VA workforce, recently finished her third Ironman Triathlon. She drew strength to finish from friends, family, her children, and her Hero - the “Iron Nun.”

Breanna Northup crosses finish line as an Ironman
