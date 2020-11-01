Stories
America’s Greatest Generation: The WW-II Veterans Among Us! Meet Donald McSparrin, U.S. Army Air Corps
A local World War-II Veteran continues to inspire his family and the dedicated team at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center by crediting VA for his continued health, access to COVID vaccines, and a life-long commitment to service before self. He was an “airman” before the Air Force was even born.
Northup Veteran and Ironman
US Navy Veteran Breanna Northup, a valued member of the Spokane VA workforce, recently finished her third Ironman Triathlon. She drew strength to finish from friends, family, her children, and her Hero - the “Iron Nun.”