Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer job and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Spokane Healthcare System. Visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships, fellowships, and residencies

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA Spokane health care

Businesses interested in contracting with the Department of Veterans Affairs can find guidance, procurement resources, upcoming opportunities, and Small Business Liaison information through VA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization. Visit the VA Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization to learn more about doing business with VA and available small business programs.